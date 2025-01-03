Federal hearing expected today on bankruptcy filing from Cold Spring Hills Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation 

The fate of the more than 300 residents at Long Island's second largest nursing home, along with the facility's 500 employees, hangs in the balance as Cold Spring Hills Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation is scheduled to go before a federal judge on Friday afternoon, a day after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Meanwhile, the New York State Attorney General's Office argued in court papers Thursday that a state court hearing scheduled for Monday in Mineola — to decide whether to extend a temporary order of protection blocking the nursing home from evacuating patients and forcing the facility to keep paying staff — should proceed despite Cold Spring Hills' bankruptcy petition.

On Thursday, Cold Spring Hills said in its filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection from its creditors that such a move would provide "breathing space" to reorganize and pay down more than $50 million in debts.

A hearing on the bankruptcy petition is scheduled for Friday at 1:30 p.m. in White Plains before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean H. Lane, who must approve the ultimate resolution of the case.

The petition leaves open the possibility that Cold Spring Hills could close its doors and evacuate its 318 residents if the New York State Department of Health doesn't approve an application by Eliezer Jay Zelman, who owns several other nursing homes, to become the nursing home's temporary receiver.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Zelman, who owns several nursing homes elsewhere in New York, would then take over all operations, including paying staff. Court records show he also is considering the purchase of the facility.

Last month, Cold Spring Hills announced it would begin the "emergency evacuation" of its residents, many elderly and disabled, only days before the Christmas and Hanukkah holidays, while simultaneously laying off its workforce.

On Dec. 20, State Supreme Court Justice Lisa Cairo issued a temporary restraining order requested by state Attorney General Letitia James, blocking the nursing home from discharging or transferring its residents and ordering the facility to remain operational until the two sides return to court on Monday. The order required the facility to continue meeting its payroll obligations until at least Monday.

On Thursday, Paul Kremer, a Cold Spring Hills attorney, filed a motion asking Cairo to postpone all actions in her courtroom related to the evacuation order because of the new bankruptcy petition.

In response, Christina Pinnola, a special assistant attorney general in the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, wrote to Cairo, arguing the bankruptcy proceeding doesn't prevent Monday's hearing from proceeding.

"This court should not stay this governmental enforcement action and the parties should appear as scheduled at the hearing for injunctive relief set for Monday, Jan. 6, to prevent the illegal evacuation or transfer of hundreds of vulnerable residents of Cold Spring Hills," Pinnola wrote.

Online court records indicate Cairo has yet to rule on whether the hearing will continue as scheduled.

An attorney familiar with the bankruptcy filing, but not authorized to speak publicly, told Newsday on Thursday that the nursing home is "evaluating" its options, including resuming the evacuation plans.

Owing millions to creditors

Cold Spring Hills will use the bankruptcy filing "to obtain breathing space, unlock cash flow that is presently being restrained and evaluate its path moving forward," wrote Martin Cauz, the nursing home's newly appointed chief restructuring officer. "The debtor is hopeful that the DOH will promptly approve the appointment of a temporary receiver, but in the absence of prompt approval, the debtor will have no alternative but to begin to evacuate the facility in an orderly fashion."

The bankruptcy filing comes as nursing home magnate Bent Philipson, the facility’s primary owner, and his son, Avi Philipson, the business' managing member, have struggled to meet Cold Spring Hills’ $1.4 million weekly payroll and to pay its creditors.

The state Health Department declined to comment on the bankruptcy petition, while James' office didn't respond to requests for comment Thursday.

The U.S. Justice Department, which is routinely a party to federal bankruptcy cases, meanwhile, filed a request with the court seeking the appointment of a "patient care ombudsman" who can review the nursing home's patient records.

The bankruptcy petition indicates that Cold Spring Hills has assets valued between $1 million and $10 million while its liabilities to more than 330 creditors are estimated at between $50 million and $100 million.

The filings state that Cold Spring Hills owes more than $20 million to vendors and suppliers; in excess of $15 million in benefits and pension contributions to its unionized employees represented by SEIU, Local 1199 — an amount the nursing home says are in dispute; and another $3.7 million to American Health Benefit Trust, an insurance services provider.

In addition, the nursing home has not paid "full rent" since 2016 and owes nearly $22 million to its landlord, Cold Spring Realty Acquisition LLC, an entity owned by Bent Philipson, the petition states.

The nursing home has entered into a financing agreement with an entity that will allow it to borrow money against its assets of $1 million to $10 million, Cauz wrote.

Under a typical Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a business can reorganize and create a plan to repay its creditors over time. While the company can continue to operate, financial decisions, such as paying off creditors, must be approved by the bankruptcy court judge.

George Gresham, president of 1199SEIU, said Thursday the bankruptcy filing "has left 300 vulnerable nursing home residents, along with the dedicated staff who care for them, facing even more uncertainties as we start the new year. 1199SEIU will continue to do everything it takes to fight for the families impacted by this situation — a situation created by the owners who have repeatedly refused to take any responsibility despite their vast resources."

Nursing home hemorrhaging cash

The fate of Cold Spring Hills has been in limbo since December 2022, when James filed a lawsuit charging the nursing home neglected resident care and skirted state laws through a fraudulent business setup designed to enrich its owners.

As the case proceeded, the company began hemorrhaging cash as its resident population dropped precipitously, while a number of longtime staff members departed, records show.

In April, Cairo imposed a $2 million penalty as part of the lawsuit's resolution and appointed Lisa Wickens-Alteri as the nursing home’s independent health monitor.

Later that month, Cold Spring Hills proposed a plan for closing the facility — a move that prevented the nursing home from taking on new residents whose placements could have provided revenue for the struggling operation, records show. The nursing home failed to finalize the closure plan and the state Health Department told the facility in September the document was "considered withdrawn."

The nursing home then filed an application with the state Health Department for Zelman, who owns several nursing homes elsewhere in New York, to become the facility’s temporary receiver in advance of potentially taking over as the business’ new owner.

But when the state failed to take action on the application — agency officials said information was initially lacking in the 707-page document — Cold Spring Hills announced it would close its doors Dec. 31.

Last month, Cold Spring Hills administrator Edline Joseph announced plans to "evacuate" its residents to other long-term care facilities and lay off its entire workforce.

The state Attorney General's Office filed the temporary restraining order to block the evacuation and layoffs, arguing the Philipsons had sufficient resources to keep the facility open and the closure would jeopardize the health and safety of residents.

With James T. Madore

Check back for updates on this developing story.