Gov. Kathy Hochul calls special election to decide George Santos' successor

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday a special election to replace expelled Rep. George Santos will be Feb. 13, setting up a 70-day sprint for a contest with national implications.

By scheduling it just ahead of the Presidents’ Day holiday, Hochul chose the date fellow Democrats wanted so as to try to maximize turnout.

Santos, a Republican facing a 23-count federal criminal indictment, went down in history Friday when he became the sixth member of Congress to be expelled. He was jettisoned in a bipartisan, 311-114 vote that put an end to his tumultuous 11-month stint in office.

State law doesn’t give a governor much flexibility on how many days Santos’ seat could sit vacant. Feb. 20 and Feb. 27 were Hochul’s only other options.

Democrat and Republican local committees began screening candidates the day Santos was booted. Republicans said they were talking to more than 20 hopefuls and expected to make a choice either Friday or early next week.

Democrats are expected to designate a candidate as soon as Wednesday. Many are predicting it will be former Rep. Tom Suozzi, who held the 3rd Congressional District seat before leaving to run for governor.