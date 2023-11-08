Suffolk Legislature elections: GOP aims for supermajority

All 18 seats on the Suffolk County Legislature were up for election Tuesday night, with Republicans seeking to retain — and perhaps expand — their 11-6 majority.

Two years after taking control of the body by flipping three seats previously held by Democrats, Republicans looked to defend those seats and add at least one for a veto-proof 12-6 majority.

Republican incumbents Leslie Kennedy, Trish Bergin, James Mazzarella, Nicholas Caracappa, Anthony Piccirillo, Steven Flotteron and Robert Trotta, who was unopposed, led their Democratic challengers as of 11 p.m., with about 34% of precincts reporting.

Republican Legis. Dominick Thorne (R-Patchogue) led Democrat Ryan P. McGarry, 54% to 46%, as of 11 p.m. in the 7th District race

Democrats Steven Englebright and Eve A. Meltzer-Krief were leading their Republican opponents.

Republican Chad H. Lennon held a 60% to 39% lead over Democrat Dorothy Cavalier in the race to replace term-limited Legis. Sarah Anker (D-Mount Sinai).

Presiding Officer Kevin McCaffrey (R-Lindenhurst), who represents the 14th District, held a 70% to 30% lead over Democrat Edward M. Buturla.

In Suffolk, 16,276 registered Democrats cast ballots early from Oct. 28 through Nov. 5, compared with 13,093 Republicans, according to data from the county elections board. Another 7,372 voters unaffiliated with a party voted early, along with 933 voters registered with other parties.

By 5 p.m. Tuesday, the elections board reported 129,610 people had cast ballots in Election Day voting. Of that total, there were 41,029 Democrats and 55,036 Republicans. Another 33,545 people from unaffiliated and other parties also voted Tuesday.

The combined early voting and Election Day balloting totaled 167,284 people as of 5 p.m., with voting by 68,131 Republicans and 57,305 Democrats, according to the county elections board.

There are 1,106,016 registered voters in Suffolk, according to the New York State Board of Elections.

Suffolk GOP chairman Jesse Garcia said turnout appeared to be between 27% and 30% as of about 9 p.m.

“That’s what the average county executive race is,” said Garcia, referring to the most high-profile race on this year's ballot.

Suffolk Democratic chairman Rich Schaffer could not immediately be reached for comment.

Election officials were hoping to avoid a repeat of November 2022, when technical problems forced poll workers to drive dozens of computer chips to Board of Elections headquarters in Yaphank, leading to results that did not become available until after midnight.

Results started coming in around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Suffolk legislators serve part-time, 2-year terms with $107,051 salaries. The county's proposed budget for 2024 raises the salaries to $111,333.

Four seats — in the 1st, 2nd, 5th and 6th Districts — will have new occupants in January.

One seat was vacated in August after term-limited 5th District Democrat Kara Hahn (D-Setauket) resigned to take a position with the state Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Englebright, of Setauket, faced Republican Anthony Figliola of East Setauket for Hahn's seat.

Legis. Al Krupski (D-Cutchogue), who represents the 1st District on the North Fork, is leaving to run for Southold town supervisor. His seat was contested by Democrat Catherine Kent and Republican Catherine Stark.

Legis. Bridget Fleming (D-Noyac), who represents the 2nd District on the South Fork, did not seek reelection. Democrat Ann Welker and Republican Manuel Vilar ran for the seat.

Republicans in 2021 stunned many when they won three seats previously held by Democrats, including the seat held by Presiding Officer Rob Calarco of Patchogue. Calarco lost his 7th District seat to Thorne.

In the 16th District, Legis. Manuel Esteban (R-East Northport) in 2021 unseated Democratic incumbent Susan Berland. This year, Esteban faced Democrat Rebecca Sanin of Huntington Station.

In the 18th District, Legis. Stephanie Bontempi (R-Centerport) faced Meltzer-Krief, of Centerport. In 2021, Bontempi defeated Democratic Huntington Town Councilman Mark Cuthbertson for the seat after Legis. William (Doc) Spencer (D-Centerport) did not seek reelection.



