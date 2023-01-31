Rep. George Santos recuses himself from House committees amid resume fabrications

WASHINGTON — Rep. George Santos (R-Nassau/Queens) notified House Republicans on Tuesday he is recusing himself from the two House committees he was appointed to earlier this month, according to a source familiar with the meeting.

Santos’ recusal comes as the freshman congressman faces county, state and federal probes, including investigations into his campaign fundraising operation.

Santos, who has been trailed by reporters and camera crews since arriving on Capitol Hill, told GOP lawmakers the decision to recuse himself from the House Science and Small Business committees was his, telling caucus members he did not want to be a distraction.

He told those in the meeting he had notified House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) of the move in a closed-door meeting Monday in McCarthy’s office.

McCarthy, speaking to reporters after Tuesday’s GOP meeting, said: “I think it was an appropriate decision.”

McCarthy said Santos told him he would stay off the committees, “until he could clear everything up.”

McCarthy continued: “We had a discussion and he asked me if he could do that.”

Several Republicans and Democrats had voiced concern about appointing Santos to House Committees amid the ongoing probes.

But McCarthy came to Santos' defense earlier this month, telling reporters Santos was elected by voters in New York’s Third Congressional district and should not be denied committee assignments.

Santos has admitted lying about his education and work experience. Subsequent reporting has debunked many of Santos’ assertions about his biography while running for office last year — including statements that his mother died in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and that his grandparents were Holocaust survivors.

The Federal Election Commission last week issued a letter to Santos’ congressional campaign committee asking him to list a treasurer.

The FEC request came after his campaign had submitted filings listing a new treasurer. That individual has asserted he turned down the job and never authorized the campaign to use his name or signature.

The confusion over Santos’ treasurer comes as all political fundraising committees must submit end-of-year filings with the FEC by midnight Tuesday.