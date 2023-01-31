George Santos treasurer resigns

WASHNGTON — The longtime treasurer for the George Santos campaign submitted filings Tuesday to the Federal Election Committee saying she had formally resigned from his campaign committees, freezing all fundraising and spending until Santos hires a new treasurer.

Nancy Marks, who performs the duties of a campaign treasurer and also does printing and other campaign work for federal candidates out of her office in Shirley, noted in her filings she had submitted the forms “at the request of the FEC.”

“Apparently Santos has no campaign treasurer and his campaign can neither make expenditures nor accept contributions,” veteran campaign finance lawyer Brett Kappel, of the Washington, D.C. law firm of at Harmon Curran, told Newsday.

Kappel said it likely also meant the year-end reports due by midnight Tuesday for the six Santos campaign finance committees would not be submitted.

Santos’ attorney Joseph Murray declined to comment on Marks’ resignation or the status of the Santos committee filings.

“As far as the FEC is concerned the office of treasurer is vacant and no one has the legal authority to file the report,” Kappel said.

The failure to file a report on time could result in fines, Kappel said.

“Administrative fines begin accruing as soon as the deadline is missed," Kappel said. "The amount of the fine depends on how long the report remains unfiled and the amount of financial activity during the reporting period,”

In her filings, Marks said she had resigned as of Jan. 25, the day Santos had notices filed with the FEC indicating he had replaced her with Thomas Datwyler.

Datwyler’s lawyer told Newsday and other news organizations Datwyler had refused the job.

The filings removing Marks as treasurer came a day after Santos' campaign had submitted an amended FEC filing that appeared to indicate Santos no longer was the source of a $500,000 loan to his campaign, although other amended filings said he still was the source.

On Friday, Derek Ross, Datwyler's attorney, submitted a letter on Datwyler's behalf to the FEC, asking the agency to refer the matter to law enforcement for criminal investigation, according to a report from The Daily Beast.

“I don’t honestly know what’s going on with Nancy. I don’t know what she’s posting or what’s she’s saying,” Murray told Newsday Tuesday.

“But all I can tell you is in light of all of the complaints to the FEC, we’re not commenting on anything related to FEC filings,” he said.

Marks has served as the campaign treasurer for former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) and other high-profile candidates.

But her filings for the Santos committees have drawn intense scrutiny by reporters and at least two complaints to the FEC — one by the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center and another by Accountable.US, a nonpartisan corporate watchdog.

Meanwhile, the year-end filing for the main campaign finance committee of Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-Island Park) reported that on Dec. 28 he returned three contributions totaling $6,800 from Santos and two of Santos' committees.

The filing said D'Esposito returned $2,900 to Santos, $1,000 to the Devolder Santos for Congress committee, Santos’ main campaign committee, and $2,900 to GADS PAC, a leadership PAC whose purpose is to send campaign contributions to other candidates.