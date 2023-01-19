George Santos constituent calls getting forwarded to LaLota's office

Constituents trying to reach Rep. George Santos got a surprise Thursday morning when telephone calls to his embattled office were forwarded to the office of fellow GOP Rep. Nick LaLota in Huntington — which was also a surprise to LaLota’s team.

"Unfortunately, this is not George Santos' office — or fortunately, depending on your perspective," said Adam Saccardi, LaLota's director of constituent services, who answered the phone.

"Trust me, you're not the first person to have this happen to them. It seems that Santos is having his phones forwarded, and somehow we won the lottery and are getting his calls," Saccardi told Newsday. "So we've been working with the House telecom people to undo that, but as you've observed, it's still happening."

Neither Santos nor his representatives could be immediately reached for comment or explanation. The House of Representatives' telecom office also couldn't be reached.

Congressional offices typically help constituents as liaisons to federal agencies, such as for immigration, passports or flag requests.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Santos, who represents a swath of Nassau County and parts of eastern Queens, took office at the beginning of January following revelations that he had distorted or outright lied about almost all of his claimed background — his resume, employment history, wealth, religion, family, home, schooling and charity. He’s since been accused of numerous other distortions or scams, including having cheated a disabled veteran and his dying dog and falsely claiming to be a volleyball star.

Earlier this month — weeks after the revelations — about 30 Republican officials from the Island said that they are refusing to work with Santos, and directed his constituents to turn elsewhere for help, such as to neighboring Nassau GOP congressman Rep. Anthony D'Esposito.

D'Esposito’s spokesman Matt Capp said Thursday that the office has been getting a steady stream of calls from Santos constituents, but directly, not forwarded.

In an interview, the former chief counsel for the House and Senate ethics committees, Rob Walker, said that the House Ethics Manual regulates just how much help a non-constituent can get from congressional offices that aren’t his or her representative.

“There are limited ways in which they can help — they can’t help across the board — but there is some flexibility, but it’s limited.”

Capp said that D'Esposito’s office is directing constituents to other offices, such as New York's senators, for areas where D'Esposito can’t help.