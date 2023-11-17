George Santos faces new motion to expel him from Congress

WASHINGTON — Rep. George Santos will face a third vote to oust him from Congress the week after Thanksgiving as a growing number of lawmakers say they will back a new expulsion motion filed Friday, a day after the release of a scathing House Ethics Committee report.

House Ethics Committee Chairman Mike Guest (R-Miss.) on Friday filed the motion to expel Santos and is expected to start the process to require a vote within two legislative days when the House reconvenes on Nov. 28.

Santos survived expulsion votes on May 16, initiated by Rep. Mike Garcia (D-Calif.) and on Nov. 1, introduced by Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-Island Park), but he may not dodge the third try after the release Thursday of detailed and damning Ethics Committee report.

A growing number of lawmakers who previously voted against expelling him now say Santos no longer should be a member of the House after the detailed 55-page report that laid out the case that Santos exploited his position for personal gain.

Only five House members have been expelled — three for disloyalty in the Civil War era and two after being convicted of criminal activity. It takes two-thirds of those voting to approve a motion to expel, a high hurdle considering that Santos would be the first to be expelled while indicted but before conclusion of a trial.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), who had raised concerns about ousting Santos because of the slim Republican House majority and Santos’ due process rights, issued a statement Thursday night that did not discourage his Republican conference from ousting Santos.

“As members from both parties, members of the Ethics Committee and Representative Santos return to Congress after the Thanksgiving break, Speaker Johnson encourages all involved to consider the best interests of the institution as this matter is addressed further,” Johnson spokesman Raj Shah said.

At least three House Ethics Committee members — Guest, Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-Bayport) and Rep. Susan Wild (D-Pa.), the ranking member — said they would vote to expel Santos.

“I think the fact that the Republican Ethics Committee chairman not only supports expulsion, but is leading the resolution to do it, is a good indicator for some of my more senior colleagues following suit,” said Rep. Nick LaLota (R-Amityville).

Also, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and Rep. Jeff Jackson (D-N.C.), who were among the 31 Democrats who voted against expelling Santos earlier this month, said Thursday they would vote to force him out of the House.

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) on MSNBC said Thursday said he would vote to expel Santos after voting against the expulsion motion earlier this month, a position other Republicans also might take.

Possibly easing concern over losing a Republican vote by expelling Santos is the special election on Tuesday to fill the House’s only vacant seat in a majority Republican district in Utah, which could maintain the Republicans’ current eight-vote majority.

After the report came out, Santos said he would not run for reelection

Santos, who faces trial in U.S. District Court in September on a 23-count federal criminal indictment, complained in a social media post Thursday about allegations in the Ethics Committee report about misuse of campaign funds, deceiving donors and lying on federal campaign finance and ethics reports.

“What the ‘ethics committee’ did today was not part of due process, what they did was poison a the (sic) jury pool on my on going investigation with the DOJ. This was a dirty biased act and one that tramples all over my rights,” Santos wrote.

He invited reporters to a news conference on Nov. 30 on the U.S. Capitol steps — which could coincide with the vote to expel him.

With Laura Figueroa Hernandez