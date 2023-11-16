Rep. George Santos won't seek reelection after scathing ethics report cites evidence of lawbreaking

WASHINGTON — The House Ethics Committee on Thursday said it found “substantial evidence” that Rep. George Santos engaged in "unlawful conduct" and knowingly deceived campaign donors “for his own personal financial profit.”

Shortly after the panel's report was released, Santos tweeted on X that he would not be seeking reelection to a second term. He blasted the committee's report as a “politicized smear.”

The bipartisan committee, in a 55-page report, said it planned to immediately refer its findings to the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Representative Santos’ conduct warrants public condemnation, is beneath the dignity of the office, and has brought severe discredit upon the House,” the report states.

The report accuses Santos of “blatantly” stealing campaign funds to pay for personal expenses such as $1,500 in Botox treatments, $6,000 in items from high-end fashion designer Ferragamo and $800 at a casino.

“He deceived donors into providing what they thought were contributions to his campaign but were in fact payments for his personal benefit," the committee said.

Santos (R-Nassau/Queens) already is facing 23 federal criminal charges that are tied primarily to his 2022 campaign in the Third Congressional District, which contains parts of Nassau and Queens counties. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges, including wire fraud and identity theft.

The ethics committee launched an investigation into Santos in late February after he had admitted fabricating key parts of his life story on the campaign trail. Santos’ admissions came after reporting by The New York Times in December found he had lied about his credentials including his education, work experience, and religious background.

Although the report details “unlawful conduct” by Santos it stops short of issuing any disciplinary recommendations, including expulsion.

Rep. Michael Guest (R-Miss.), ethics committee chairman, told reporters on Wednesday that the panel held off on issuing such recommendations because doing so would have extended the Santos investigation into 2024.

“We thought that, based upon the information that was out there to the public … that would be enough for members to be able to make a decision as to whether they believe it would be proper to expel [Santos],” Guest said.

Guest said he expected another push to expel Santos after release of the report. Earlier this month, Santos survived an expulsion vote, after enough Republicans and Democrats voted against the measure, citing concerns about due process given that Santos had not been convicted of his alleged crimes.

Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-Island Park) vowed Wednesday to try again for passage of an expulsion motion after he and co-sponsors failed two weeks ago to get the two-thirds vote necessary for expulsion.

“New Yorkers already know George Santos is an admitted fraud, and I’ll continue to advocate for his expulsion,” D’Esposito said in a statement to Newsday.

With Tom Brune