House Speaker Mike Johnson has 'real reservations' about expelling George Santos, 'concerned about a precedent'

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Mike Johnson said Wednesday he has "real reservations” about expelling Rep. George Santos because of the precedent it would set but said he would allow Republicans to “vote their conscience” on the expulsion motion this week.

Johnson (R-La.) made the comment after a House Republican debate in a closed meeting in which some argued Santos should not be expelled unless he is convicted and others arguing a House Ethics Committee report showed he violated House rules and likely broke the law.

“There are people of good faith who make an argument both pro and con for the expulsion resolution for Santos,” Johnson said in a post-meeting news conference.

“We’ve not whipped the vote, and we wouldn’t,” Johnson said, referring to the Republican leadership urging its members to cast a vote for against an expulsion motion.

“I trust that people will make that decision thoughtfully and in good faith,” he said. “I personally have real reservations about doing this. I’m concerned about a precedent that may be set for that.”

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

On Tuesday evening, Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-Island Park) dismissed the argument that Santos must be convicted before he is ousted after he introduced the privileged motion sponsored by House Ethics Committee Chairman Mike Guest (R-Minn.) to expel Santos.

“If we have the opportunity in the 118th Congress to set a new precedent of holding members to a higher standard. I think that's one that we should all sign ourselves on to,” D’Esposito said.

And D’Esposito and Rep. Nick LaLota (R-Amityville) said the 55-page House Ethics Committee report released Nov. 17 detailed wrongdoing that broke the law and House rules.

“From everybody that we have spoken to over the last two, two and a half weeks, many have said that they were waiting for that ethics report. And I think that this report speaks for itself,” D’Esposito said.

“If that doesn't provide the due process that is needed by members, then I guess we'll see,” D’Esposito said of the report.

Whether that report makes a difference will turn up in the vote, which could come as soon as Thursday.

“If that doesn't provide the due process that is needed by members, then I guess we'll see.

The House has voted to expel only three people in its history — three of them for showing disloyalty to the union during the Civil War and two more recently after they had been convicted of crimes following a courtroom trial.

“There are people who say you have to uphold the rule of law and allow for someone to be convicted in a criminal court before this tough penalty would be exacted on someone. That's been the precedent so far,” Johnson said.

“There are others who say, well, upholding the rule of law requires us to take this step now because some of the things that he's alleged to have done — the House Ethics Committee having done their job — are infractions against the House itself,” Johnson said.