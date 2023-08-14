Overtime pay: 8 Suffolk, Nassau county employees earned over $200G in 2022  

Most were law enforcement officers working in the counties' pol ice forces and sheriff's departments. Topping the list was a veteran Suffolk police officer who earned nearly $242,000 in overtime last year, according to 2022 payroll data Newsday obtained through the state's Freedom of Information Law.

Two hundred twenty employees in both cou n ties — 131 in Suffolk and 89 in Nassau — took home more than $100,000 in overtime, according to the data.

The additional pay boosted Suffolk's overall overtime spending to $137 million in 2022, up 5% from 2021 when it was $130 million.

Total overtime pay in Nassau was $117 million in 2022, holding steady from 2021.

The payroll data details compensation for 12,359 county workers in Suffolk and 15,236 in Nassau.

The employee taking home the most overtime pay in both counties in 2022 was officer Gardy Wool, a 17-year veteran of the Suffolk County police force, who made $241,717 in overtime, the data shows.

None of the employees named in this story responded to requests for comment.

Tim Hoefer, president and CEO of the Empire Center for Public Policy, a conservative think tank based in Albany, said overtime data is often "an indicator of how well-run any government organization is."

Hoefer said most local governments build in to their annual budgets a line item for overtime as "unanticipated expenses" such as responding to natural disasters or, more recently, a pandemic. But it also could signal lapses in staffing or mismanagement if it exceeds budget regularly.

That only a handful of public employees are taking home the largest overtime checks indicates a problem, he said.

"There are few scenarios in which I think it's appropriate for an individual employee to make $100,000 in overtime," Hoefer said. "But there are no circumstances in which it is appropriate for any given person to earn $200,000 in overtime in a given year."

Jerry Laricchiuta, Long Island regional president for Civil Service Employees Association, said “everybody has a problem" with excessive overtime.

"The union has a problem with it because staffing is low. The county has a problem because it depends so much on that overtime," said Laricchiuta, who began his union leadership career at the Nassau jail and now represents the largest number of union workers across Long Island.

"The answer is, it's not that simple, but it is that you have to raise the starting pay to attract more people to the jobs,” he said.

Law enforcement salaries tend to drive county spending, accounting for about half of each county's payroll costs, and the employees also typically top the list of overtime pay.

Seven others who joined Wool in crossing the $200,000 threshold included three patrol officers and a sheriff's deputy in Suffolk, and two correction officers and a correction sergeant in Nassau.

All but three of the 131 top overtime earners in Suffolk County in 2022 were law enforcement officers with the police or sheriff’s department, according to payroll records.

Suffolk County officers Giancarlo Baranta, John Sciara, Vincent Liberato and sheriff’s deputy John L. Schultz earned more than $200,000 in overtime in 2022.

Suffolk first crossed the $200,000 threshold in 2015 when Police Officer Nancy Neumann took home $273,879, according to a Newsday analysis of county overtime pay during the last decade.