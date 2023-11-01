Motion to expel George Santos from Congress gets vote in U.S. House

WASHINGTON — Rep. George Santos, an admitted fabricator who is charged in a 23-count federal criminal indictment, will face a U.S. House vote to expel him from Congress Wednesday evening in a motion brought by fellow Long Island Republicans.

After a debate Wednesday afternoon, the House will hold an up-or-down vote on the privileged motion to expel the embattled 35-year-old first-term Santos that Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-Island Park) formally introduced last Thursday. .

D’Esposito, who calls Santos “a stain” on Congress who must be removed, has expressed confidence that he has the votes to oust Santos, but it is unclear if he can round up enough Republican votes.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) last week expressed reluctance to expel Santos. Johnson expressed concern that Republicans have only a narrow majority of four votes in the House, and said Santos deserves due process to defend himself against the charges in court. Santos has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Two-thirds of House members present and voting must approve the motion to expel. D’Esposito needs at least 78 Republicans to approve the motion if all 212 Democrats vote for it.

"Tonight we have an opportunity to send him on his way," D'Esposito said about Santos.

And he challenged his colleagues who he said had claimed to have come "drain the swamp" and to "fight the status quo" in Washington D.C.

"There's an opportunity here where you can either lean on the status quo that there's a history of not throwing people out, or you can drain the swamp and get rid of George Santos," he said.

On Tuesday, the House Ethics Committee said in its probe of Santos it had contacted 40 witnesses, reviewed 170,000 pages of documents and authorized 37 subpoenas, and would announce its next course of action on Nov. 17. That gives Republicans a reason to hold off on expelling Santos.

Yet, after filing the motion last week, D’Esposito said, “I think that people have seen over the last 10 months what a fraud he is.”

Santos has denied wrongdoing, and has vowed to fight the indictment in court when his trial begins on Sept. 9.

“I want to fight to defend myself,” Santos told Newsday last week. “I’m entitled to due process.”

Santos survived a vote in May to expel him introduced by Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) when House Republicans voted to refer the matter to the House Ethics Committee on a motion submitted by D’Esposito and with the support of then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

But on Oct. 11, the day after federal prosecutors filed 10 new charges against Santos, D’Esposito announced he was filing another motion to expel Santos. D'Esposito went to the floor last week to formally introduce the motion.

New York Republican Reps. Nick LaLota of Amityville, Michael Lawler of Pearl River, Marc Molinaro of Red Hook and Brandon Williams of Syracuse signed on to D’Esposito’s motion as co-sponsors.

The vote on expelling Santos will follow two censure votes — one against Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), the only Palestinian House member, for her comments on the Hamas-Israel conflict, and the other against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who filed the motion against Tlaib. Rep. Becca Balint, (D-Vt.) filed the censure motion against Greene, citing her "racist rhetoric and conspiracy theories."

Santos would become only the sixth member of Congress to be expelled from the U.S. House and only the third for alleged criminal behavior. The first three lost their seats in 1861 over their support for the Confederate rebellion.

The House voted to expel Rep. Michael Myers (D-Pa.) in 1980 for his bribery conviction in the Abscam scandal, and Rep. James Traficant (D-Ohio) in 2002 for his conviction on bribery, corruption, tax evasion, racketeering and six other federal charges.