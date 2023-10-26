George Santos: On eve of court hearing, says he'll continue to 'fight'

WASHINGTON — Rep. George Santos (R-Nassau/Queens) — facing a federal court hearing on Friday and an expulsion vote in the U.S. House next week — said Thursday he would “fight” criminal charges against him but would not “beg” for support to stay in Congress.

“I want to fight to defend myself,” Santos said in a phone interview about whether he was considering a plea deal before Friday’s U.S. District Court hearing in Central Islip where he’ll be arraigned on 10 new criminal charges.

“I’m just going to go through the process,” he said of the arraignment. “I’m entitled to due process.”

A superseding indictment filed Oct. 10 accuses Santos of running up unauthorized charges on some campaign donors’ credit cards and listing false campaign donations to qualify for additional funds from national Republican groups.

In May, federal prosecutors filed a 13-count indictment against him. Santos pleaded not guilty to those charges, which include allegations that he fraudulently took COVID-19 unemployment benefits while still employed.

Santos has said repeatedly he would not entertain a plea deal, and would fight to prove his innocence.

But next week, Santos will face a verdict from his congressional colleagues on whether he should finish his term or be ousted from his seat representing the Third Congressional District in Nassau and Queens.

On Thursday afternoon, Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-Island Park) went to the House floor and teed up a privileged motion to force a vote next week on whether to expel Santos. D’Esposito said the vote likely will occur next Thursday or Friday.

D’Esposito and Rep. Nick LaLota (R-Amityville) said they had told newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) about the expulsion vote, which will be one of the first major votes under his speakership.

“He said, ‘Do what you think is right and do what's right for your district,’” D’Esposito said.

D’Esposito and LaLota acknowledged if they forced out Santos they would be shrinking the Republicans’ already slim House majority.

“This is not something we want to do. This is something that we think is the right thing to do,” D’Esposito said.

The expulsion motion will require yes votes from at least 68 Republicans if all 212 Democrats vote to remove Santos.

D’Esposito said he had not determined how Republicans are likely to vote. But he expressed confidence the expulsion would pass while acknowledging some GOP colleagues oppose the motion because Santos has not had a chance to defend himself against the charges in court.

In May, House Republicans derailed a Democrat’s motion to expel Santos by voting to refer the matter to the House Ethics Committee, where it remains.

Asked about another expulsion vote, Santos said, “I won't put an ounce of effort into begging people to give me my constitutional right of due process.”

He continued, “If they all feel like this is something they're OK with, and my colleagues want to do it, that's on them. That's on their conscience. I won't beg for my rights.”