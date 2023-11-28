George Santos to face expulsion vote by Thursday

WASHINGTON — Rep. George Santos, the subject of a scathing House Ethics Committee report and a 23-count federal indictment, will face another vote to expel him from the U.S. House this week on a privileged motion entered by Democrats.

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) rose on the nearly empty House floor at the start of the legislative session and introduced an expulsion motion, which started the clock running for vote that must be held within two legislative days, or by Thursday.

House Ethics Committee Chairman Michael Guest (R-Miss.) on Friday filed a motion to expel Santos, but he did not show up early Tuesday afternoon to give notice to the chair of the House that he wanted to trigger the required vote.

Garcia and Rep. Dan Goldman (D-Manhattan), who filed the complaint against Santos with the House Ethics Committee in January, told reporters they intended to force the hand of Republicans by filing the privileged motion.

“He's completely fabricated and lied to his constituents back home and to his colleagues and to the American public,” Garcia said. “We’ve been trying to get them to expel Santos for months, and so this is to do the right thing and to remove George Santos.”

In May, House Republicans referred Garcia’s expulsion measure against Santos to the House Ethics Committee on a motion by Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-Island Park).

If Garcia's new motion passes, Santos would be only the sixth member to be expelled from the House — and the only one who was not convicted in a court of law or found to be disloyal to the Constitution during the Civil War.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said he talked to Santos last week and would be talking to him again this week, possibly hinting that he’s urging Santos (R-Nassau/Queens) to resign rather than face a vote in the House to force him from his seat.

Santos said last week he expected the House to expel him but that he would not leave quietly. He has announced a news conference on the U.S. Capitol steps for Thursday morning, and last Friday engaged in a three-hour conversation on an X Spaces internet show in which he attacked expulsion supporters.

The vote this week will mark the third time this year Santos has faced a bid to remove him from Congress because of his admittedly fabricated biography and the federal indictment and ethics report’s allegations he committed fraud, theft and deception as he sought to use his position for personal gain.

The outcome of the expulsion vote could hinge on the reaction of both Republican and Democratic members to the ethics report released Nov. 17 that said Santos broke the law and “sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit.”

And the swearing in Tuesday of Republican Celeste Maloy of Utah to fill the House’s last vacant seat also could be a factor for Republicans because she would ensure the House GOP’s slim eight-vote majority would not change despite Santos’ removal from Congress.

Backers of the bid to expel Santos must overcome the high hurdle by persuading two-thirds of House members to vote to approve the motion — about 290 if all vote.

Nearly a month ago, Santos survived an expulsion motion filed by Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-Island Park) and Rep. Nick LaLota (R-Amityville), which fell far short with 179 voting for expulsion, 213 against, 19 voting present and 22 not voting at all.

That puts Santos’ fate in the hands of the 197 Republicans and 57 Democrats who did not vote for the expulsion. Some of them said they wanted to see the House Ethics Report before voting to expel him, and a handful of those no votes now say they will vote yes.

Santos has denied the charges against him, vowed to fight the indictment in a trial scheduled to begin Sept. 9, 2024 in Central Islip and has dismissed the House Ethics Committee’s 55-page report as a “smear job” designed to drive him out of office.

Santos said he will not run for re-election, but he has repeatedly denied he will resign.

On Monday, Santos shot down Johnson's hint that Santos might quit. Johnson had told reporters as he left Florida that the House might not need to hold an expulsion vote for Santos this week.

“Setting the record straight, My conversation with the speaker was positive and I told him id be standing for the expulsion vote,” he wrote. “Expel me and set the precedent so we can see who the judge, jury and executioners in Congress are. The American people deserve to know!”

Santos said he expected colleagues to vote him out of the House.

“I know I’m going to get expelled when this expulsion resolution goes to the floor,” Santos said. “I’ve done the math over and over, and it doesn’t look really good.”

But he also slammed the House Ethics Committee report. “It was designed to smear me,” he said. “It was designed to force me out of my seat.”