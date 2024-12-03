Trump to visit Long Island University for Fox Nation Patriot Awards; Hannity to host

President-elect Donald Trump is coming to a North Shore college campus on Thursday for an awards show weeks after becoming the first Republican presidential candidate to flip Nassau County in more than three decades.

Trump plans to attend the 2024 Fox Nation Patriot Awards at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts on LIU Post’s Brookville campus, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Fox News Network host Sean Hannity will host the sixth annual event, replacing former “Fox & Friends” host Pete Hegseth, Trump’s pick for defense secretary. Thursday marks the first time the event will be held at LIU. The Patriot Awards will “honor and recognize America’s finest patriots, including military veterans, first responders and other inspirational everyday heroes,” according to Fox.

It was unclear Tuesday whether Trump was expected to speak at the event or make other local appearances. Past recipients of the Patriot Awards include bestselling author James Patterson and actor Gary Sinise.

There are no anticipated road closures, according to police.

Trump flipped several Democratic strongholds on Long Island last month, capturing Nassau County, a first for a Republican presidential candidate since 1988 when George H.W. Bush won. Just over half of the Oyster Bay district encompassing LIU Post’s campus voted for Trump, Newsday previously reported. Weeks before the election, Trump held a rally at Nassau Coliseum, with several thousand supporters in attendance.

Nassau County police are preparing for the event, working with federal partners “including the Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies,” Scott Skrynecki, a spokesperson for the department, wrote in a statement.

The event’s local sponsors include a Staten Island nonprofit, a Bronx catering company and a Queens damage restoration company. Tickets for the private event range from $75 to $599.

A spokesperson for Long Island University declined to comment. Spokespeople for Trump did not respond to an inquiry. A spokesperson for Fox also did not respond.