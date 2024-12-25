Hanukkah celebrations, large and small, to take place across Long Island

This story was reported and written by Robert Brodsky , Lorena Mongelli and Rachel Weiss.

Long Island Jews were expected to celebrate the start of Hanukkah Wednesday with traditional dreidels, menorah lightings and, of course, latkes as the holiday — in a calendar rarity — landed this year on Christmas Day for the first time in nearly two decades.

Hanukkah, Judaism’s eight-day Festival of Lights, has appeared on the Jewish calendar on Christmas only four times since 1900, most recently in 2005.

At Ben's Kosher Delicatessen in Woodbury, it was "all hands on deck" Wednesday afternoon, with more than 100 catering orders to fill, said longtime employee Teri Fried. A typical day, she said, brings 5-10 catering orders.

"This is one of our biggest days," said Fried, who has worked at Ben's for 18 years, doing "everything except for cooking."

The most popular menu item today? Latkes, or fried potato pancakes, Fried said without hesitation.

Plus, "we have people getting last-minute Christmas items," she added. "So we’re gonna help everyone today."

Around noon — hours before the official start of Hanukkah at sundown — the takeout line ran the length of the counter as Roger Domingo, who's worked at Ben's for 25 years, served up pastrami and greeted customers with a smile. Nearby hot dogs and knishes sizzled on the grill near a deep container of crispy latkes.

"Because Hanukkah and Christmas collided this year, it’s anybody’s guess how the dining room is gonna be later," Fried said, adding that the restaurant could get even busier Wednesday night.

Dennis and Vicki Dunning shared a pastrami and tongue sandwich combo with a knish in the dining room. The Dutchess County couple were on their way to celebrate Christmas at Vicki’s brother’s house in Merrick.

"We can’t get this up by us," she said, gesturing to the kosher delicacies on her table.

The Dunnings said they celebrate both Hanukkah and Christmas. Their Hanukkah festivities will begin Thursday, when Vicki Dunning makes latkes.

"We have the best of both worlds," Dennis Dunning said.

Jeff Greenblatt, of Syosset, stopped at Ben’s to pick up some food before he and his family, including his wife, in-laws and three daughters, ages 8, 10 and 13, headed to the Berkshires to ice skate and celebrate Hanukkah. His order: turkey, pastrami, latkes, mini hot dogs, chicken tenders and French fries.

"I like when Hanukkah and Christmas are at the same time," Greenblatt said. "It’s good to have everybody celebrating at the same time."

Later Wednesday, Hanukkah parades and menorah lightings are scheduled to fill the streets of southern Nassau County.

The Chabad of Merrick-Bellmore-Wantagh will host its 19th annual Hanukkah Experience with its grand menorah lighting and parade, followed by a traditional meal, movies and crafts for children. The event begins at the Merrick Long Island Rail Road station and features performances by local students