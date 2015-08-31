3 taken to hospital when car hits West Babylon house, police say
Suffolk police are investigating a crash that involved a car hitting a West Babylon home, officials said.
A police spokeswoman said officers received a call at about 8:50 p.m. reporting a car hitting a house on Little East Neck Road.
Three people were in the car, and were taken to a hospital with injuries, but their conditions were not immediately known. Police officials could not confirm whether there was anyone inside the home at the time of the crash.