3 taken to hospital when car hits West Babylon house, police say

The driver of a Nissan Maxima went out of control...

The driver of a Nissan Maxima went out of control and struck a utility pole before crashing into the side of house on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015. The fire marshal and the building inspector from the Town of Babylon condemned the house because of ?extensive damage to the structure,? police said. Credit: Paul Mazza

By LAURA FIGUEROA

Suffolk police are investigating a crash that involved a car hitting a West Babylon home, officials said.

A police spokeswoman said officers received a call at about 8:50 p.m. reporting a car hitting a house on Little East Neck Road.

Three people were in the car, and were taken to a hospital with injuries, but their conditions were not immediately known. Police officials could not confirm whether there was anyone inside the home at the time of the crash.

Laura Figueroa Hernandez
By Laura Figueroa Hernandez

Laura Figueroa Hernandez is the White House correspondent and previously covered New York City politics and government. She joined Newsday in 2012 after covering state and local politics for The Miami Herald.

