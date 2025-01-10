Suffolk DA intensifies efforts to track down repeat animal abusers

Suffolk County prosecutors are intensifying efforts to track down those who repeatedly neglect or abuse animals, evade law enforcement or harbor creatures despite court-ordered bans.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced "Operation Bloodhound" this week, working with the Suffolk County Police Warrant Squad to arrest defendants on active warrants for bail jumping and missing court dates while facing animal cruelty or neglect charges, district attorney officials said.

Tierney said he has made it a priority of his office, after establishing the BEAST Unit — the Biological, Environmental and Animal Safety Team, three years ago.

"It’s a priority because we need to follow through on cases and ensure animals are not being abused by recidivists in Suffolk County," Tierney said. "The law, the way that it’s set up, is challenging and it’s hard to enforce court orders, so you have to undertake different methods, and it requires an extra effort."

The district attorney’s office is tracking down dozens of cases of defendants either charged with or convicted of animal crimes, with court-mandated conditions. Tierney said the effort can be time consuming and he called on judges to take such charges more seriously and hand down harsher penalties and conditions.

"It’s a tool that’s always been available to law enforcement, to go out and make sure that those requirements are being met," Tierney said. "Prior to BEAST, it was a toothless provision. No one was really paying attention. Now not only will we rescue animals in peril and punish people for criminal behavior, but every case we do gets publicized ... people will notice and say, ‘I can’t do this,’ and that punishment may deter many others."

John Di Leonardo, who founded the animal advocacy group Humane Long Island, works with prosecutors in both Nassau and Suffolk to rescue animals that are illegally held or are being mistreated. He said animal abuse can often lead to domestic violence and child abuse.

"I think it’s critical the DA’s office stays on top of this. These offenders are exploiting animals as the most vulnerable victims," Di Leonardo said. "I think animal abuse is often dismissed as not important and the last thing on the list for a lot of investigators, but I’m glad to say Suffolk County takes this seriously."

The Suffolk County SPCA also responds and investigates animal cruelty and neglect cases, including serving search warrants with the district attorney’s office, police and the Suffolk County sheriff, Chief Roy Gross said.

The organization can file misdemeanor and felony charges. A felony conviction can result in up to two years in prison and/or up to a $5,000 fine, while a misdemeanor carries up to one year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine, Gross said.

Once someone is convicted of cruelty charges, they are also added to an offender registry and their sentence can include up to a lifetime ban on animal ownership.

He said during his 40 years with the SPCA, he can only recall two animal cruelty cases that resulted in jail time. "New York has some of the worst animal cruelty laws in the country," Gross said. "The concern is a repeat offense ... someone who could do something like this can do it again."

The Nassau County district attorney’s Animal Crimes Unit also tracks defendants who receive animal bans, including random drop-in visits to make sure they do not have any animals and are complying with court orders, Nassau officials said.

Prosecutors recently enforced a 10-year animal ban of a Uniondale man, convicted of torturing animals and animal fighting in New York City. Despite the ban, the man was found with three caged dogs and seven chickens at his home, prompting prosecutors to seize the animals, charge the man with criminal contempt and bring the case to another indictment.

"Any defendant who ignores or attempts to circumvent a court-ordered animal ban will be held accountable and prosecuted," said a statement from the Nassau district attorney's office.

Nassau SPCA President Gary Rogers said: "People don’t realize how serious an offense it is. It wasn’t always taken as seriously as it is now. If someone hurts an animal, they’re likely to do it again."