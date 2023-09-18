Anthony Stinson funeral: Mourners remember boy who died after being hit by Suffolk patrol car

A priest who served as Anthony Stinson's principal told those mourning the 13-year-old who was killed after being struck by a Suffolk police officer's cruiser while riding his bicycle that his sudden death "makes no sense." He asked them to be grateful for the boy's short life. Father John Sureau, who is principal at Our Lady Queen-Apostles Catholic School in Center Moriches, told gathers that “when we come up against moments like this, it rocks us. It shakes us to our core. “Everything about this is wrong," he continued. "Everything about this is not the way things should be. It makes no sense. There’s no explanation, no good answer to all the questions we have.” Anthony’s parents, classmates and neighbors attended the funeral mass at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Center Moriches, where Anthony’s white coffin was carried into the church out of the rain. Some classmates wore his photo around their necks. Benjamin Cain, 12, said he used to go over to Anthony's house in Shirley every day after school. He said the group of friends and teammates were supporting each other at the funeral. "We're just staying strong and using each other," Cain said after the funeral. "It was hard, what happened." Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison also sat in a pew with mourners. A Suffolk officer driving a patrol car with lights and sirens on, according to the department, hit the boy on Sept. 9 while driving to aid an elderly patient. Anthony was crossing William Floyd Parkway on his way home. Anthony had been placed on life support until he died Wednesday. Doctors collected six of his organs to help save five additional lives, officials said. His family and clergy members covered the coffin in a funeral pall, a gold shawl serving as a reminder of his baptism. His mother and father each laid a cross on top of his coffin. “Many of us have never done this before. We’ve never had to go through the fear and accident of a child," Sureau said. "We’ve never had to go through the death of a son and loss of a friend … It’s almost too much. It’s hard to be OK.” His mother, Claudia Stinson, left the church sobbing while clutching the cross to her chest. The cause of the crash, including the speed of the officer’s cruiser, is under investigation and is being reviewed by the state attorney general’s office. Harrison said he has spoken with Anthony’s mother about improving traffic safety and possibly adding an overpass over William Floyd Parkway. He said he wanted to be at the funeral Monday to show support for Anthony’s family and the community. “It’s tough. No mother should have to bury their child. It’s just a horrible, horrible accident and an opportunity to meet with the mother,” Harrison said. “Her strength is extremely incredible, but we’re going to work together to make sure we remember Anthony’s name and put things in place, because she has concerns for parkway and traffic safety over there.” Harrison said he met with the officer involved in the crash Friday. He said she is still coping with the loss, and he said the department will offer any assistance she may need. “She’s struggling. It’s not easy for her. We understand she’s not doing well and we want to reassure her we’re going to support her through this difficult time,” he said. “We also wanted to let her know Anthony’s family is concerned about her welfare." During the funeral, Sureau read Scripture, telling mourners, "Don't let your hearts be troubled." He acknowledged it may be comforting to hear, but also hard to let go. He assured family and friends of Anthony, "You're going to be OK." He told stories of Anthony in his ninth-period class, as a class clown who made his class laugh and brought energy at the end of a long day. He held up a framed card with Anthony's name, used as an assignment for his classmates to write traits about Anthony. "You are a caring friend, funny, energetic, inspirational, sarcastic and nice," Anthony's friends wrote. "You always make me laugh. You're very good at soccer, a good friend and have beautiful eyes. You’re very valuable. You need to remember that and the many gifts you have." Sureau told family and friends to be grateful for the time they had with Anthony and to honor his legacy by trying to be better people. "I would guess each of us in this church today can add to this list. We can add the practical things as a student, an athlete and one who always laugh," Sureau said. "In 13 years and to his last moments, God used Anthony to make other people better, all of us here, and literally save the lives of others."

