Anthony Stinson's organs donated to five people after Shirley teen was struck by Suffolk police cruiser

The organs of a teen bicyclist critically injured when a Suffolk police officer’s cruiser struck him in Shirley have been donated to five people in Massachusetts and New York, according to the nonprofit that coordinates organ and tissue donations in the metro area.

The heart, lung, liver, kidneys and pancreas of the teen, Anthony Stinson, went to patients ages 30 to 60, according to a statement Friday from the nonprofit, LiveOnNY.

“Anthony saved the lives of 5 people between 30 and 60 years old, in Massachusetts and New York who were in need of a heart, lung, liver, kidneys, and pancreas transplants to have a second chance at life,” Leonard Achan, the nonprofits president and chief executive, said in the statement.

Anthony had been on life support at Stony Brook University Hospital in anticipation of the removal of his organs for donation, his mom, Claudia, said earlier this week.

The actions of the police officer who was driving when she struck Anthony are being investigated by State Attorney General Letitia James’ office, the office announced Thursday.

Anthony, an eighth grader and athlete at William Paca Middle School, was struck about 7:50 p.m. Saturday as he rode a bicycle west across William Floyd Parkway at the Adobe Drive intersection, the police department has said. A car stopped in traffic, a tree and two parked cars near the Margin Drive intersection with William Floyd Parkway were also struck.

The department has said that the officer had been driving southbound with the vehicle’s lights and sirens activated and had a green traffic light. The department also said that the officer was responding to a call for an elderly woman in distress in Shirley.

The officer’s speed and identity haven’t been disclosed.

Funeral services will be held in Center Moriches: a wake Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Robertaccio Funeral Home, a funeral Monday at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church at 10:45 a.m., and burial afterward at Mount Pleasant.