Jewelry, iPhones, other seized property up for auction next week at Suffolk police HQ

Suffolk County police will auction various items seized during investigations, including jewelry, bicycles, tools, electronics, iPhones, landscaping equipment on Wednesday at their Yaphank headquarters, officials said Friday.

Some jewelry and other objects will be on display for previews on Tuesday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The auction, held in the property section at 30 Yaphank Ave., begins at 9 a.m. "and will be held rain or shine," the police said in a statement.

Bidders must be at least 18 years old. All items are sold in "as is" condition and must be paid for in cash, Suffolk police said.

At a vehicle auction early this month, Suffolk police said 1,000 bidders showed up Westhampton impound lot for a chance to take home one of the 124 cars on April 1.