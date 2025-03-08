Hochul declares state of emergency over eastern Long Island brush fires

Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Saturday afternoon as dozens of fire departments battled four brush fires stretching across the East End.

The fires, which have burned from areas of Center Moriches to parts of Westhampton along Sunrise Highway, are expected to prompt a multi-day effort, Hochul told Newsday during a phone interview Saturday afternoon.

The first brush fire started in Center Moriches around 1 p.m. and spread to East Moriches, Eastport and Westhampton. Firefighters have extinguished three of the smaller fires and half of the Westhampton fire, which at 2 miles long and 2½ miles wide is the largest of the blazes, according to Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine and Rudy Sunderman, commissioner of the Suffolk County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services.

“We stop this fire from spreading, and then we try to contain it," Romaine said at a news conference Saturday evening. "It is not under control, as I speak, and probably will not be for several hours, if not probably tomorrow as well, because the winds will keep the embers alive, and we have to worry every day that this fire will start up again."

Sunderman said, “Right now we’re in an elevated fire risk. Any fires that will ignite will have the potential for rapid fire spread.”

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Hochul said her office is in contact with Romaine and that she deployed personnel from multiple state agencies to assist in the response. The state has an MC-130 in the air reporting on the fire and four Black Hawk helicopters supporting the fire response, including one that was dropping 660 gallon buckets of water on the blaze.

First responders from 90 departments, including fire and EMS, were on scene to quell the fire, according to Romaine. Some fire companies came from as far away as Nassau County.

Officials said at least one firefighter suffered burns to the face fighting the blaze and was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he is being treated.

Romaine told Newsday he is considering evacuating Gabreski Airport and surrounding areas, including former Coast Guard housing just west of there, "depending on how the fire shifts. Our biggest problem is the wind."

A major concern, Romaine said, is making sure the fire doesn’t cross the south side of Sunrise Highway to the north side, where there are thousands of acres of pine barrens, much of it dead trees.

“This is truly concerning,” Romaine said. “I see where the fire has already burned through areas along Sunrise Highway….If it jumps the highway we’ll have a very serious problem.”

The flames jumped County Road 31 north to Gabreski Airport, igniting the trees in that area and engulfing a couple of commercial buildings — one at the airport and another on County Route 31. Both were destroyed, Sunderman said.

“Those two commercial structures are extinguished at this time as well. The fire was moving rapidly, as you know, due to the wind condition that we had, and in the southeast direction," he said.

No residences are currently threatened, but officials are urging residents to remain vigilant and officials will quickly notify the community if that changes, Southampton Police Chief James Kiernan said.

Several road closures remain Saturday evening, including portions of eastbound Sunrise Highway.

Southampton Supervisor Maria Moore said that she too had declared a state of emergency so that the firefighters had all the resources they need to contain the blaze.

She said that some of the first responders had been around to fight a large wildfire that had scorched the East End in the 1990s.

Moore urged residents to heed emergency personnel and keep up-to-date on developments.

"I’m urging all residents to stay informed, follow emergency instructions, and prioritize their safety," she said. "We will provide updates as the situation develops, and we appreciate the community’s cooperation during this critical time."

'Work cut out for them'

Tanya Layburn of Hampton Bays was in Mattituck with her children Randy, 25, and Barbara, 28, when they got a call about a fire. She said they drove east toward Westhampton and found themselves dangerously close to the fire near Gabreski Airport before firefighters descended on the scene.

"We almost didn't know if we were gonna get out of there," she said.

The fire brought back memories of the Sunrise Fire of 1995, she said.

"They fought that for days," she said.

Alexon Munson-Catt, 31, of Farmingville, was driving out east with Shelby Baloou, 33, of Farmingville, when they saw plumes of smoke “across a pretty large area” that got heavier as they approached Riverhead.

He said there was a “reddish-hue” to the flames as they were redirected off Sunrise Highway to avoid closures.

Nicolas Morea, 22, of Hampton Bays, said he was in Riverhead when he spotted the smoke and drove south toward Dune Road. He ended up watching first responders arrive near the airport and said he saw fire trucks from as far as Blue Point and Patchogue.

"I assume they got their work cut out for them right now," he said.

With Sam Kmack, Mark Harrington, Tara Smith and Janon Fisher

Check back for updates on this developing story.