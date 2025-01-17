Christopher Macchio, Holbrook native known as 'America's Tenor,' to sing national anthem at Trump inauguration

Christopher Macchio was once a shy, hidden gem at Sachem High School whose rich voice used to echo through his Holbrook neighborhood when he would practice singing with the windows open. Now, known as "America’s Tenor," Macchio, 46, was handpicked by President-elect Donald Trump to sing the national anthem for the Monday inauguration at the United States Capitol. Trump has known Macchio for more than 10 years, first meeting him at Trump's New Year’s Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago resort after another singer canceled. Macchio has also performed at funerals for Trump’s first wife Ivana Trump, and his brother Robert S. Trump in 2020. In an interview with Newsday from Washington, D.C., Macchio credited his choral director at Sachem High School in Lake Ronkonkoma, Robert W. Gerstenberg, with unleashing his talents when he was asked to sing in his art of music class to fill a graduation requirement. "I refused to do it. I was too stage fraught to sing in front of anyone by myself. And at the end of class, he pulled me aside, and he asked me to sing for just the two of us, one on one," Macchio said. "And I when I did, he just couldn't believe what he heard. And he looked me in the eye and said, 'You have a gift from God and an obligation to share that gift.' " Macchio rebuilt computers as a child before he found his love of music. He participated in school musicals such as "Sweeney Todd" and "South Pacific." He was urged to audition for the USDAN Summer Camp for the Arts in Melville, where he received a scholarship, said his mother, Lorraine Macchio, of Holbrook. He spent four years at the Manhattan School of Music before returning to earn his bachelor’s degree from Stony Brook University, where he also won the "Stony Brook Idol" singing competition, according to his biography. Macchio returned to his high school to visit and practice this week, Sachem Central School District Superintendent Patricia Trombetta said. "Christopher is a perfect example of what Sachem produces," Trombetta said. "He had the opportunity to harness his skill and is now on the biggest stage at the biggest moment, representing our school community." His mother recalled her son would practice singing at home with the windows open, which would cause neighbors passing by to stop and listen. "The neighbors would tell us how pleasant it was to be able to hear [him singing] in their own neighborhood," Lorraine Macchio said. "Right now, it’s surreal. We’re very proud of him, hope all his dreams are fulfilled. What do you say when you know this has been performed over the decades and now our son is part of that legacy of those who performed. It’s part of history." Lady Gaga sang the national anthem in 2020 for President Joe Biden, preceded by classical crossover singer Jackie Evancho at Trump’s first inauguration. Beyoncé sang to open Obama’s second term. Christopher Macchio said he has come to know Trump over the years. He said he was honored to perform Monday following previous events at the Republican National Convention and sang Frank Sinatra’s "New York, New York," at Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden last year. "I think he really loves when he hears a big, beautiful sound and a performance that strikes him as powerful and authentic," Macchio said. "I think he really appreciates those qualities, and now I think he has even an even better sense of who I am as a person."

