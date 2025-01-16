Serious crash closes roads in Centereach; police investigating
Suffolk police are investigating a serious crash in Centereach that closed roads in the vicinity Thursday morning.
Around 7:42 a.m., officers were alerted to the crash at Nicolls and Wireless roads and closed them shortly afterward, police said.
Police could not say whether there were injuries or if they were serious.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
