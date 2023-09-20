Luis Segura-Soto of Shirley seriously injured after being struck by car on William Floyd Parkway, police say

A 62-year-old man was struck by a car and seriously injured as he crossed William Floyd Parkway early Wednesday in Shirley, police said.

Suffolk County police said Luis Segura-Soto of Shirley was crossing William Floyd Parkway south of Montauk Highway when he was struck by a southbound 2013 Dodge Dart driven by a 34-year-old driver from Shirley at about 1:40 a.m. The Dart's driver was not hurt, police said.

Police said Segura-Soto was transported by Shirley Rescue Ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital. Details on the extent of his injuries were not immediately available.

No charges have been filed and police said the Dodge was impounded for a safety check. Police are asking anyone with information to call Seventh Squad detectives at 631-852-8752.

The incident occurred between Mastic Boulevard West and Northern Boulevard and forced the closure of William Floyd Parkway southbound south of Montauk Highway, police said. The road is now open.

The scene is about a mile north of where 13-year-old Anthony Stinson of Shirley was struck — and, fatally injured — by a police car responding to a call of an elderly woman in distress on Sept. 9.

An eighth-grader at the William Paca Middle School, Stinson was on life support and his family donated his organs before he was pronounced dead of his injuries, officials said. Stinson's donated heart, lungs, liver, kidney and pancreas saved the lives of five people, according to authorities.

State Attorney General Letitia James last week announced her office will investigate the actions of police in connection with the fatal accident. Suffolk police are also investigating the incident.

Police said last week the officer involved remains on active duty.