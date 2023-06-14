Motorcyclist, passenger killed in crash with Hampton Jitney on Route 25 in Greenport, police say

A 62-year-old motorcyclist and his 74-year-old female passenger were killed Tuesday in a collision with a Hampton Jitney that turned in front of them on Route 25 in Greenport, police said.

Southold Town police said motorcyclist Anthony Gallo of New York City and passenger Lorraine Haeg of Southold were killed in the crash, which occurred at the intersection of Moores Lane and Route 25 at about 5:50 p.m. The driver of the bus, identified by police as Jeanluc Gayott Jr., 52, of Port Jefferson, suffered minor injuries. Police said the collision is being investigated as "a noncriminal incident."

Police said the bus was turning out of Moores Lane to head east on Route 25 when it "crossed into the path of the motorcycle that was traveling westbound" on Route 25.

Gallo was transported to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport where he was pronounced dead, police said. Haeg was initially taken to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital before being airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital — where she died, police said.

Gayott was transported to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The crash remains under investigation by Southold Town police detectives and investigators from the State Police Accident Investigation Unit.

Emergency responders to the scene included members of the Greenport Fire Department and Southold Fire Department.