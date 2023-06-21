Fire at Episcopal Church of the Messiah caused by an electrical problem at Central Islip structure, diocese says

An electrical problem caused the fire that destroyed a century-old Episcopal Church in Central Islip last Sunday, the Long Island diocese said in a statement Wednesday.

The main building at the Episcopal Church of the Messiah “sustained catastrophic damage from fire, heat, and water,” Bishop Lawrence Provenzano, diocese head, said in the statement.

A Suffolk police spokeswoman, citing an Arson Squad sergeant, said the fire “appears to be non-criminal in nature.”

Firefighters from seven local departments had battled the 2 a.m. fire, which Central Islip Fire Department Chief Michael Zaleski said this week had spread rapidly, involving the church basement and main floor ceiling and leaving the interior “totaled.”

Congregation members, who had planned a Juneteenth service, will now worship in the parish hall, which was not affected by the fire, as church leaders look for a place to worship.

Some objects in the church were salvaged, according to the release.

“The church members are the church,” Provenzano said. “Buildings can be replaced … In time, with God’s help, we will rebuild the worship space we lost.”

In 1991, the church was among the first to open its doors to undocumented Salvadorans in a push to win legal status under a federal law passed the year before.

In 2018, the congregation faced tragedy after a beloved priest, Paul Wancura, died of injuries during a burglary at his home in Shelter Island.