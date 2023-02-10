Islip boat explosion injures man

An explosion on a sailboat docked in an Islip canal injured a 44-year-old man whom officers found “in the wreckage" Thursday night, Suffolk police said.

The Islip resident “was able to be carried safely ashore,” and was flown to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the police statement said.

Officers responding to the approximately 10:13 p.m. blast, at 120 Main St., detected a "strong odor of gas" and found and secured a leaking propane tank, police said.

“A preliminary investigation has determined the cause of the incident does not appear to be criminal in nature,” the statement said, though the police have yet to finish their probe.

The name of the victim, whose family has yet to be informed, or that of his sailboat have yet to be released.

First responders included the Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau, the Town of Islip HAZMAT team, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Islip Fire Department and Exchange Ambulance.