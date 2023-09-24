Kumo Sushi & Steakhouse restaurant, where diners fell ill, to close

Kumo Sushi & Steakhouse, the Stony Brook restaurant where more than two-dozen patrons became sick from food poisoning earlier this month, will close permanently Monday.

The restaurant announced the closing in a Facebook post Saturday afternoon.

“The entire team at Kumo expresses our deepest regret and we apologize to those impacted by the recent situation at our restaurant,” the statement read. “We understand the seriousness of the matter and continue to cooperate with all parties to fully understand the cause.”

“In light of the recent events, we have made the very difficult decision to permanently close the restaurant."

The restaurant faced a lawsuit from two diners who were briefly hospitalized after a meal at Kumo.

The owner and other representatives of the restaurant declined to comment further.

At least 28 people became ill after eating at the restaurant, many of them part of two large groups. The cause of the foodborne illness was apparently rice that had not been properly stored, according to Suffolk County spokeswoman Marykate Guilfoyle.

Several restaurants with similar names reported dramatic drops in customers after the food poisoning incidents became public, as Newsday previously reported.

Kumo’s statement clarified that “there are no business connections between these business operations and ours. We hope the Long Island community will continue to support those establishments as you have supported us throughout the years.”

Kumo also said it would refund any gift cards.