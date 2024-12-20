Jose Garcia Granados, of Central Islip, dies after being struck by car on LIE in Hauppauge, police say
A 28-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a car on the Long Island Expressway near Hauppauge on Thursday night, Suffolk County police said.
Around 9:40 p.m., Jose Garcia Granados, of Central Islip, was in the roadway of the eastbound LIE near Exit 57, when a 2014 Honda Civic struck him.
Granados, of Central Islip, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The driver of the Honda was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for evaluation, police said.
The Honda was impounded for a safety check and an investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
More coverage: Long Island traffic crashes claimed 243 lives in 2022, 29% more than in 2019, Newsday has reported. The level was the highest since 2015, as dangerous driving increased post-COVID-19 and police traffic enforcement dropped, according to a Newsday analysis of crash and ticketing data and traffic experts.
Woodbury nursing home decision ... CEO killer latest ... Government set to shut down ... In-depth look into case against alleged Gilgo killer
Woodbury nursing home decision ... CEO killer latest ... Government set to shut down ... In-depth look into case against alleged Gilgo killer