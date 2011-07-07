LIRR probes man killed by train in Babylon

Authorities are still investigating why a man was on the tracks of the Long Island Rail Road just east of Babylon station Thursday morning when an eastbound train struck and killed him.

LIRR spokesman Salvatore Arena said the man, who was identified only as a white male in his late 20s or early 30s, was struck just after 2 a.m. by an eastbound train going to Montauk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MTA Police are still investigating whether the death was a suicide, Arena said.

About 80 passengers were on the train, which was delayed by more than two hours. They were eventually taken to Bay Shore, where they transferred to another train to complete their trips.

The late arriving train resulted in one morning rush hour westbound train from Babylon being delayed more than hour.