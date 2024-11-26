Long IslandSuffolk

Arthur Ziomek, 79, dies from injuries sustained in Middle Island house fire, police say

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

A man from Middle Island has died after being seriously injured in a house fire, Suffolk County police said Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Arthur Ziomek, 79, was found inside his burning home on Monet Court by first responders on Nov. 20. 

Police said Seventh Precinct officers and firefighters responded to the home following a 911 call reporting a fire at 8:12 p.m. They said Ziomek was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital. On Tuesday, police confirmed his death.

Preliminary indications are the cause appears noncriminal, police said. They are asking for anyone with information to contact the Arson Section at 631-852-6024.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

