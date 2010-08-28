Officials not sure why West Nile virus on the rise

As the number of those infected with West Nile virus in Nassau and Suffolk hits record highs, health officials say the reason remains somewhat of a mystery. Some theories, however, point to dry weather and the vulnerability of birds, the disease's host, experts said.

"We can't say exactly why this is happening," Suffolk Health Commissioner James Tomarken said Friday. "There is research being done, but we don't have any answers."

Nassau officials said Thursday that 13 new cases of West Nile infection have been confirmed in the county. Suffolk has had just four West Nile cases, but has seen the highest number of positive mosquito samples - 148 - compared with 71 in Nassau. Nine new pools in Suffolk were also announced Thursday.

Nassau deputy health commissioner Lawrence Eisenstein also said there is no solid explanation for the increase. "Viruses behave in a cyclical manner," he said. "We don't know what the factors are."

But one theory says "hot, dry summers" such as the current one can stress birds, the disease's host, he said.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Jorge Benach, director of Stony Brook University's Center for Infectious Diseases, also said dry weather may boost the virus. "More animals have to use less water, so everyone comes to a common source," said Benach, who added that mosquitoes may breed in birdbaths and have more chances to bite birds.

In both counties, officials have turned to spraying areas with pesticides to protect residents. Tomarken said Suffolk workers have been instructed to empty standing water in public places.

Authorities say the best way to stay healthy is to be vigilant. "Take a walk around your yard and look clearly at anything that collects standing water and dump it," Benach said.

At Eisenhower Park in East Meadow, several people Friday said they were not too worried.

"I feel safe. I'm not nervous," said Evelyn Smith, 59, of Hempstead, who walked around a pond at the park for exercise.

Smith said she has taken some precautions, such as making sure there is no standing water around her home.

Ron McKechnie, 56, president of Eisenhower Park Sailing Center, spends most of his day outside renting sailboats, but hasn't taken any extra steps to keep safe. "I don't think you should be panicked," he said. "If you see mosquitoes, I would get some repellent . . . or avoid them."

McKechnie, of Yonkers, said he packs up before dusk, when the risk of being bitten by a mosquito peaks.

However, Anthony Tomasulo, 62, of Whitestone, said, "I'm concerned for my grandchildren and daughter."

Tomasulo, who was sailing a small boat with his grandson, said he has warned his family to remain protected, but "I try not to think about the diseases and the things that go on."

Staving off infection

To avoid getting the virus, health officials urge residents to:

BE AWARE of peak mosquito hours - dusk to dawn

REMOVE standing water

PLACE TRASH in a garbage can with a lid

KEEP swimming pools chlorinated and their covers free of stagnant water

CLEAN and change the water in birdbaths every two or three days

INSPECT flower pot drip trays or old tires for developing mosquito larvae

CHLORINATE or circulate water in decorative ponds if they do not contain fish

INSTALL window and door screens and keep them in good repair

WEAR long sleeves, pants, socks and mosquito repellent if outdoors when mosquitoes are active, especially in the late afternoon and evening

SOURCE: NASSAU COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH, SUFFOLK COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SERVICES