Oheka Castle condominium plan approved by Huntington Town Board, with conditions

The Huntington Town Board voted Tuesday to allow building condominiums on the grounds of Oheka Castle in Huntington but with several conditions.

The board approved an additional use permit to Gary Melius’ Huntington-based Kahn Property Owner LLC, the entity that owns the castle.

Melius may now file a site plan application to build a four-story condominium with 95 housing units on the west side of East Gate Drive, north of Colonial Drive.

But he, or whoever develops the community, will have to give $2 million to a fund that will primarily be used to preserve the castle. That fund will be managed by a town agency and Huntington is allowed to use the money for another historical property within the town.

Each condo unit owner will have to pay 15% of their condominium association dues annually to a separate fund that will be dedicated to the upkeep of the castle. That fund will be managed the condominium association.

The developer also must get permission from the Cold Spring Country Club to use East Gate Drive to gain access to the castle. The property cannot be further subdivided.

“I feel good about the board’s decision, but I still have another hurdle with the country club,” Gary Melius told Newsday on Wednesday. “But I’m not worried about it.”

Melius said the castle is in receivership to manage its finances. A receivership is a court-appointed neutral party responsible for managing business operations.

Attorneys for the country club have previously said they would not grant Melius permission to use the roadway and had opposed Melius’ plan on behalf of the country club. They could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday.

Melius needed the additional use permit because the castle is in the town's historic building overlay district, which aims to protect historic buildings. Town code allows the town board to consider uses for historic buildings in the district other than what's allowed under the overlay district zoning.

The board also voted to remove covenants and restrictions on the property that were imposed as a condition of a 2012 approval for a 190-unit senior community that Melius sought to build in an arrangement with the country club. The covenants and restrictions were to preserve a golf course, address the potential need for a traffic signal and contemplate a future sewer system.

The board voted 4 to 1, with member Joan Cergol recusing herself.

Huntington Supervisor Ed Smyth called the board’s action a “lifeline” for a unique property.

“It’s something that we have to be mindful of that we ensure that properties within the town, commercial properties for that matter, remain economically viable," Smyth said. "This is a very complicated way of doing it but I think it works.”