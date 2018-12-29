Pedestrian dies after hit by two vehicles in Brentwood, police say

A man struck by two vehicles in Brentwood on Friday night has died, Suffolk County police said.

Hector Solis, 61, of Brentwood, was driving a 1997 Toyota Camry west on Suffolk Avenue near Grant Avenue around 6:35 p.m. when the mirror of his vehicle hit the pedestrian, who was crossing the road, police said.

The victim fell into the eastbound lane, where he was then hit by a 2011 Ford Escape driven by Allan Broughton, 43, of Rome, New York, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

Neither driver was hurt. Their vehicles were impounded for safety checks, police said.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Anyone with information is asked to call 631-854-8352.