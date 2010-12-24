Preliminary autopsy results in Patchogue case

An autopsy has revealed a preliminary cause of death for a Patchogue woman whose body was found in the woods, police said Friday, but they would not detail what pathologists found except to say they're awaiting toxicology test results.

Nicole Tessa, 31, was reported missing from her home after what her husband said was a fight between the newlyweds. Police have said her death was the result of a homicide.

It was not immediately clear Friday when toxicology results would be available.

Tessa's husband, Joseph Jones, 28, has said he left their house after a fight Friday and Tessa was gone when he returned. He reported her missing Sunday.

Tessa's body was found Tuesday in a patch of woods near her Prince Street home.

Before police announced the homicide Wednesday, Jones said he was impatient over the slow pace at which authorities are releasing details.

"They are not giving me any information," he said as police scoured the area for more clues and evidence. "It's frustrating. I still want her to come walking through the door."

Suffolk County detectives have questioned Jones, he said. He said Tessa has disappeared after spats before, but that she had always returned.

"Right now, I'm just hoping she comes home," Jones said earlier this week. "I've called everyone . . . I'm not sleeping. I don't eat. I don't know what to do."

In November, Tessa, 31, stayed with a friend in Coram for two weeks after she and Jones argued, he said. He said he contacted police this time because Tessa left without her anti-seizure medicine and her cell phone.

He added that he thinks Tessa might have been looking for him in the wooded area where her body was found because he smokes there.

Jones said he and Tessa fought often, and she would search for him when he stormed off.

"We argued a lot, but we loved each other," he said, crying. "We had these stupid arguments all the time. I would change the channel - little stuff." But he said they would always calm down and reconcile.

Jones cried Wednesday and hugged himself as he described his wife as outgoing and carefree.

"I hope they find out how she passed and who did it," Jones said.

Jones said he met Tessa four years ago while she was working at a Patchogue bar. He said he met her through her twin, Jennifer Haffner, and fell in love because "she wasn't afraid to have kids and settle down."

On Thursday, Jones and his mother attended a hearing at Suffolk County Family Court in Riverhead, but the reason for the hearing was not immediately clear.

At the hearing, a judge said Jones' mother has had custody of Tessa and Jones' son, Aiden, 3, for most of the toddler's life. Another hearing regarding custody of the child is scheduled for January, the judge said.

Tessa has four children, ages 3 to 16, Jones said. He said they were trying to have a second child together and that he was hoping for a girl.