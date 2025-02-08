2 drivers, both age 20, caught racing at up to 109 mph with headlights off on LIE, Suffolk police say

Two drivers were cited and had their vehicles impounded for racing at nearly double the speed limit on the Long Island Expressway in Shirley on Friday night, Suffolk County police said. Officers from the Suffolk County Police Street Takeover Task Force stopped Evan Hacker, 20, of East Patchogue, and Randy Lopez, 20, of Middle Island after they observed them racing each other — with their headlights off — at 109 mph, police said in a statement. The task force monitors social media for planned takeover events, although a police spokeswoman said the department could not comment about whether they were tipped off about Hacker's and Lopez's Friday night race. Hacker was driving a 2016 Audi S3 and Lopez was driving a 2020 Infiniti Q50 when they were stopped near Exit 68 around 9:45 p.m., police said. The drivers were cited for an unlawful speed contest and reckless driving, and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Feb. 27, according to the police. If convicted, the drivers could face jail time, fines and license suspensions or revocations under state law. Suffolk County formed the Street Takeover Task Force in November after a street race injured a police officer and caused a fiery crash near Sunrise Highway in Islip. On Jan. 5, Officer Brendon Gallagher, a member of the task force, was critically injured in a crash as he tried to stop a driver speeding at over 100 mph between exits 57 and 58 on the LIE. He was discharged from Stony Brook University Hospital on Jan. 27.

Two drivers were cited and had their vehicles impounded for racing at nearly double the speed limit on the Long Island Expressway in Shirley on Friday night, Suffolk County police said.

Officers from the Suffolk County Police Street Takeover Task Force stopped Evan Hacker, 20, of East Patchogue, and Randy Lopez, 20, of Middle Island after they observed them racing each other — with their headlights off — at 109 mph, police said in a statement.

The task force monitors social media for planned takeover events, although a police spokeswoman said the department could not comment about whether they were tipped off about Hacker's and Lopez's Friday night race.

Hacker was driving a 2016 Audi S3 and Lopez was driving a 2020 Infiniti Q50 when they were stopped near Exit 68 around 9:45 p.m., police said.

The drivers were cited for an unlawful speed contest and reckless driving, and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Feb. 27, according to the police.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

If convicted, the drivers could face jail time, fines and license suspensions or revocations under state law.

Suffolk County formed the Street Takeover Task Force in November after a street race injured a police officer and caused a fiery crash near Sunrise Highway in Islip.

On Jan. 5, Officer Brendon Gallagher, a member of the task force, was critically injured in a crash as he tried to stop a driver speeding at over 100 mph between exits 57 and 58 on the LIE. He was discharged from Stony Brook University Hospital on Jan. 27.