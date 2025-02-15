Two drivers, both 19, were racing at 120 mph on Sunrise Highway in Bayport, Suffolk police say

Two teenage drivers were charged with racing at speeds of 120 mph in Bayport on Friday night, Suffolk County police said

Anthony Obando and Johan Martinez Jimenez, both 19 and of Brentwood, were cited after members of the Suffolk County Police Street Takeover Task Force observed them racing eastbound on the Sunrise Highway near the Veterans Highway, according to a Suffolk police press release.

Suffolk County formed the Street Takeover Task Force in November after a street race injured a police officer and caused a fiery crash near Sunrise Highway in Islip.

Obando was driving a 2015 Toyota Corolla while Jimenez was driving a 2008 Honda Civic, police said.

The drivers will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on March 6 on charges of unlawful speed contest, reckless driving and other traffic violations.

If convicted, the drivers could face jail time, fines and license suspensions or revocations under state law.

On Jan. 5 Officer Brendon Gallagher, a member of the Street Takeover Task Force, was critically injured in a crash as he tried to stop a driver speeding at over 100 mph on the Long Island Expressway. He was discharged from Stony Brook University Hospital on Jan. 27.