Long Island plane crash: Mom Roma Gupta dies; daughter Reeva Gupta, pilot Fayzul Chowdhury in critical condition

The two surviving victims in Sunday's fatal plane crash in the woods near a residential North Lindenhurst neighborhood remained in critical condition on Tuesday, according to Stony Brook University Hospital.

Fayzul Chowdhury, 23, of the Bronx, the pilot of the doomed Piper PA-28 aircraft, and Reeva Gupta, 33, of St. Davids, Pennsylvania, have been hospitalized since the plane crashed shortly before 3 p.m. while attempting to return to Republic Airport in East Farmingdale. The hospital declined to provide additional details about their injuries on Tuesday.

Reeva's mother, Roma Gupta, 63, of Whitehouse Township, New Jersey, was declared dead at the crash scene.

The Guptas had booked the flight through Groupon with the Danny Waizman Flight School at Republic Airport, where Chowdhury had worked for nearly a year. The flight was a "demonstration" to determine if the mother and daughter wanted to take an actual flying lesson, said Oleh N. Dekajlo of East Meadow, an attorney for the flight schools.

Efforts to reach friends, relatives and colleagues of the Guptas and Chowdhury were not immediately successful on Tuesday.

Reeva Gupta is a neurosurgery physician assistant at Mount Sinai West Hospital in Manhattan, records show.

Colleagues at Mount Sinai have set up a fundraising page to help offset the family's medical costs, along with transportation and lodging expenses. As of Tuesday afternoon, it had raised more than $120,000.



The single-engine plane took off at 2:18 p.m. Sunday and made a frantic "mayday" distress call to the Republic Airport control tower shortly before 3 p.m., indicating there was a fire on board the aircraft, according to the cockpit recording posted by LiveATC.net, which publishes air traffic control broadcasts.

The tower tells Chowdhury to continue straight and that he's cleared to land on Runway 32, about 2 miles away, but is not heard from again.

Surveillance camera video shot by a business on Wellwood Avenue near the crash site shows the plane crashing near a wooded area before exploding in flames and circulating billows of black smoke for miles. Nobody on the ground was hurt.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the crash, is expected to recover the wreckage of the plane before bringing it to an off-site facility for further investigation. A spokeswoman did not immediately respond to requests for updates on Tuesday.

The aircraft, Dekajlo said, had undergone 50-hour and 100-hour inspections on Feb. 27 and Jan. 4, respectively.

Kenny Stallone, chief of the North Lindenhurst Fire Department, said his team arrived on the scene within minutes of the crash and found that the victims, who sustained severe burns, bruises, cuts and scrapes, had been pulled from the wreckage by civilians.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

With Matthew Chayes and Lisa L. Colangelo