Henry Delgado pleads guilty in Brentwood pawnshop theft and fencing case, DA says

The final defendant in what authorities describe as a large-scale retail theft and fencing operation involving a Brentwood pawnshop pleaded guilty to his role in the scheme, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced Tuesday.

Authorities said Henry Delgado, 41, of Brentwood, pleaded guilty to attempted enterprise corruption and laundering the criminal proceeds of online sales of stolen merchandise in furtherance of a criminal enterprise Monday before Supreme Court Justice John B. Collins.

He also pleaded guilty to enterprise corruption.

The fifth defendant to plead guilty in connection with the scheme, which authorities said operated between May 2020 and August 2022, Delgado is expected to be sentenced to six months in jail and five years probation when he appears back in court on Oct. 27.

Delgado and his corporation, National Global Sales, Inc., were also ordered to forfeit $354,671 in proceeds.

Previously, the operator of EZ Cash Pawn & Jewelry, Carlos Ulloa, 51, of Patchogue, pleaded guilty to one count of enterprise corruption, second-degree money laundering and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. His corporations, Ulloa Global LLC and Ulloa Commercial LLC, each pleaded guilty to enterprise corruption and agreed to forfeit more than $968,000 in proceeds, along with more than $1 million in stolen goods seized from the pawnshop, Ulloa’s home and from a warehouse that he leased, officials said.

Prosecutors said that between May 14, 2020 and Aug. 6, 2022, the pawnshop took in merchandise stolen from retailers such as Burberry, Home Depot, Petco, and PetSmart. Authorities said Ulloa and his associates would then transport that merchandise to his warehouse in Patchogue, where the stolen items were then stored, inventoried, photographed and listed for sale online.

Search warrants at the pawnshop, warehouse and Ulloa’s home resulted in the seizure of new stolen merchandise belonging to retailers throughout the county, records show.

Police also seized an unlicensed stolen handgun.

Ulloa is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 15. He is expected to receive 3 to 9 years in prison, while his companies face a three-year conditional discharge, prosecutors said.

The two others who pleaded guilty to their roles in the scheme include Sandra Cruz, 24, of Patchogue, and Sandra Hinds, 46, of Brentwood. Both are expected to be sentenced to six months in jail and five years probation when they appear in court on Dec. 8.

“Rather than just arresting the low-level boosters of stolen property, we followed them, conducted court-ordered wiretap monitoring, found the pawnshop where they were fencing the goods and went so far as to investigate where they were selling the stolen property online and seize the accounts along with the criminal proceeds,” Tierney said in a statement, adding: “Thanks to our comprehensive investigation, we were able to bring Enterprise Corruption charges, which are more serious bail-eligible offenses, rather than simple larceny charges."

