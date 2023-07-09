Robert Bush, Long Island football player who collapsed on the field, saves 3 lives with organ donations

The grit and determination that marked 17-year-old Robert Bush’s life is continuing with the three lives he saved by donating his organs, family members said Sunday.

Three individuals who live in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania who had been on the transplant list received the teen’s liver and kidneys.

Bush, a member of the Newfield High School football team, died after collapsing during conditioning drills in Selden on Monday. He remained on life support while arrangements were made to donate his organs.

“‘Prove them wrong’ was his motto the last couple of years as far as the goals he wanted to achieve,” said Robert’s brother, Steve Bush. “But even after death, we realized that motto still very much applies to him and what he’s done already saved three lives.”

The community has rallied around the Bush family since Robert collapsed and hundreds, including members of his football team, were on hand for the “honor walk” at the hospital on Friday night.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“They were there to honor his life and honor the fact he was about to save lives,” said Leonard Achan, president and CEO of LiveOnNY, the federally designated organ procurement organization for the New York region.

Achan pointed out that more than 100,000 people in the United States are waiting for organ transplants, including 9,000 in New York State. About 80% of those individuals are specifically waiting for a kidney.

“This young man gave three people a second chance at life,” he said. “He saved three people in three states within 24 hours.”

Robert Bush was one of 10 siblings in a close-knit family ranging in age from 16 to 56. He was one of five adopted children, so his inherited medical history is unknown. The preliminary cause of death was ruled as sudden cardiac arrest and family members are hoping an autopsy will reveal more information.

Money raised through a GoFundMe campaign will be used to create a foundation in Robert’s name and to award scholarships, Steve Bush said.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday evening, Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening at Giove Funeral Home in Selden, according to family members. A police procession at 11 a.m. on Thursday will lead to Pinelawn Memorial Park, where Robert will be buried next to his mother, Patricia, who passed away in 2017.

School district officials said counselors will be available Monday between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. at Newfield High School.