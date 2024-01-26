Robert Waring to continue leading Suffolk police department

Robert Waring, named acting commissioner of Suffolk County's police force this month, will remain on the job indefinitely and continue his role as chief of department, County Executive Ed Romaine's administration said Friday.

Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department Undersheriff Kevin Catalina will serve as a deputy police commissioner, Romaine said. Retired Suffolk County police detective Belinda Alvarez-Groneman, previously named as a deputy police commissioner, rounds out the executive leadership team appointed by Romaine, a Republican who took office Jan. 1.

Although a news release announcing the selections appeared to elevate Waring to the permanent role, Romaine spokesman Mike Martino said he is still acting commissioner. Martino did not confirm whether the search for a permanent replacement for Rodney K. Harrison, who left in December, is ongoing, and said Romaine's preference to limit the search to local candidates is not firm.

Romaine's comments appeared to put the process on pause. He said his transition team interviewed more than a dozen people, including former chief of department Stuart Cameron, who withdrew his name from consideration. Waring does not plan on applying for the permanent role, Romaine has said.

“We found very highly, highly qualified people that we're going to be looking at, even the ones that were not selected, for other duties that may come up, that they would fit into,” Romaine said.

As chief of department, Waring, a 37-year veteran, is the highest ranking uniformed officer in the 2,500-member department.

He earned about $264,000 in base pay in 2022 and about $313,000 in total pay which includes longevity and overtime, according to the most recent payroll records provided by the county. His base salary will not change as acting commissioner, Martino said. Harrison was paid $235,502 in 2022.

Catalina, a former NYPD official, was appointed undersheriff in 2018 by Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. and had been floated in political circles as a potential top candidate for commissioner.

Alvarez-Groneman, who joined the department in 1981 and retired as special assistant to the commissioner in 1999, is president of the Suffolk County Hispanic Republican Committee and served on Romaine’s transition team. She is chairwoman of the Suffolk Community College Foundation and was an aide to former U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley).

Salaries for Catalina and Alvarez-Groneman were not immediately available. Catalina earned about $141,000 in base pay and $184,000 total pay in 2022.

Lou Civello, president of the Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association, the county’s largest law enforcement union which backed Romaine in the November election, said Waring brings decades of experience, Catalina has a fresh perspective and Alvarez-Groneman brings diversity. She is the first Latina to serve as deputy police commissioner, according to Romaine's news release.

“I think that is an excellent mix as far as leadership here in Suffolk County,” Civello said.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney, who had said he would offer consultation in the commissioner search, said his office supports the selections.

“Given that we are currently facing a crisis of epidemic proportions with fentanyl overdoses and other significant public safety challenges, keeping a steady and experienced leader in charge is important,” he said.