Disaster Loan Outreach Centers open on Long Island to aid businesses, residents impacted by August storm

Long Islanders who suffered severe damage during August’s devastating rainstorm can now get one-on-one assistance when applying for and accessing disaster loans.

The U.S. Small Business Administration opened two Disaster Loan Outreach Centers this week at the Rose Caracappa Senior Center in Mount Sinai and in the Head of the Harbor Village Hall in St. James, Brookhaven Town Supervisor Dan Panico said.

Both are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Customer service representatives at both centers will assist business owners and residents to complete their disaster loan application, accept documents for existing applications, and provide updates on an application’s status.

Businesses and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery, equipment, inventory and other business assets.

Homeowners are eligible for loans of up to $500,000 and renters up to $100,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate or personal property.

The declaration is available for both Suffolk and Nassau county residents and businesses.

The opening of the centers comes about a week after Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that Long Islanders whose homes or businesses were flooded can apply for low-interest federal loans.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and President Joe Biden denied a request by the governor for individual assistance for Long Island after the Aug. 18-19 storms.

Biden approved funding in October for local governments and nonprofits to rebuild infrastructure like roads, bridges and washed-out waterways.

About 50 houses were damaged in the storm and flooding, according to Panico. Suffolk has so far reported more than $40 million in damage while Long Island officials said it may total $100 million.

“As we await the appeal on individual assistance from FEMA, I encourage residents affected by the catastrophic rainfall in August to utilize the resources available at the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Loan Outreach Centers," Panico said in a statement to Newsday.

To schedule an in-person appointment at one of the centers, visit: appointment.sba.gov/schedule. Walk-ins are also accepted.