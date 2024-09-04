Suffolk County storm damage: more than $41M, and counting

Suffolk County has reported more than $41 million in flood damage so far from last month's storms, officials said Tuesday as they continued assessing destruction and the level of disaster relief needed. Assessment of damage to homes and businesses in Brookhaven, Huntington and Smithtown is ongoing with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the New York State Division of Homeland Security, according to Suffolk County officials. "We continue to work closely with our partners in state and federal governments to address the damage this violent storm caused," Suffolk County Executive Edward P. Romaine said in a statement Tuesday. "Suffolk County is still in the early stages of the recovery process, which includes the review of all submissions with all local, state, and federal partners and determining eligibility for public and/or individual assistance." Romaine added that residents need "to stay informed and follow the processes that are in place to seek assistance." Days after the storm, Gov. Kathy Hochul and President Joe Biden issued emergency declarations for Suffolk County. The FEMA declaration signed by Biden includes 75% of federal funding for public projects and infrastructure. FEMA has a $37.5 million threshold that Suffolk County must reach under a major declaration to receive additional funding for individual projects and homeowners. The county has said more than 2,800 residents have used the state’s self-damage assessment tool to report flooding that dumped more than 10 inches of rain overnight Aug. 18 and 19 along parts of Suffolk County’s North Shore. By law, local governments have 30 days from the date of a disaster to submit information to FEMA in order to obtain a Major Disaster Declaration or other assistance and resources as needed, county officials said. Suffolk County officials as well as those in effected North Shore towns and villages have said damage will likely far exceed the FEMA threshold and could eventually top $100 million by the time final applications for aid are submitted. Brookhaven said last week damage to town roadways alone had hit $16.5 million. Among the most severely damaged areas were in Saint James and Commack after dams broke, including at Mill Pond in Stony Brook and at Stump Pond at Blydenburgh County Park. Smithtown sustained at least $7 million in damage at parks such as at Paul T. Given Park, which is known for its kayak and canoe launch. The park suffered the worst flooding in the town after water crested a dam and flowed into the Nissequogue River, Garguilo said. Other parks damaged by floodwaters included Veteran’s Memorial Park in Saint James, Gibbs Pond Park in Nesconset, Hoyt Farm in Commack and Whitman Hollow Park in Smithtown. Bulkheading also failed at Landing Avenue Park. Smithtown officials have said floodwaters also damaged the elevator at town hall and flooded the senior center. The Smithtown Highway Department is using cyberoptic cameras to run through drainage systems to determine if they could fail or if pipes are secure. An additional 600 feet of pipe failed on Old Northport Road, which partially collapsed during the storms, Highway Superintendent Robert Murphy said. The town’s damage estimate did not include flooding at Blydenburgh or the Smithtown library, which severely flooded with 10 feet of water. The library is under its own government entity and officials were looking to preserve historic documents held there from the 1600s. "We’re getting a lot of calls from residents asking where to go for help," Garguilo said. "Our fire marshal is going to flooded homes to determine if there’s a source of the water and if it’s due to failing drainage. If we get another event, we want to prevent more damage or see if we can fix it so it doesn’t happen again." The state Department of Financial Services has been deployed to communities to help residents and businesses with insurance, county officials said. After contacting insurance companies, residents can also seek help with for policy coverage for losses and ask how to document losses by calling the Department's Disaster Hotline at 800-339-1759.

Suffolk County has reported more than $41 million in flood damage so far from last month's storms, officials said Tuesday as they continued assessing destruction and the level of disaster relief needed.

Assessment of damage to homes and businesses in Brookhaven, Huntington and Smithtown is ongoing with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the New York State Division of Homeland Security, according to Suffolk County officials.

"We continue to work closely with our partners in state and federal governments to address the damage this violent storm caused," Suffolk County Executive Edward P. Romaine said in a statement Tuesday. "Suffolk County is still in the early stages of the recovery process, which includes the review of all submissions with all local, state, and federal partners and determining eligibility for public and/or individual assistance."

Romaine added that residents need "to stay informed and follow the processes that are in place to seek assistance."

What to know Suffolk County has reported more than $41 million in flood damage so far from last month's storms.

$41 million in flood damage so far from last month's storms. Assessment of damage to homes and businesses in Brookhaven, Huntington and Smithtown is ongoing.

businesses in Brookhaven, Huntington and Smithtown is ongoing. Information about how how to document losses is available by calling the state Disaster Hotline at 800-339-1759.

Days after the storm, Gov. Kathy Hochul and President Joe Biden issued emergency declarations for Suffolk County. The FEMA declaration signed by Biden includes 75% of federal funding for public projects and infrastructure. FEMA has a $37.5 million threshold that Suffolk County must reach under a major declaration to receive additional funding for individual projects and homeowners.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The county has said more than 2,800 residents have used the state’s self-damage assessment tool to report flooding that dumped more than 10 inches of rain overnight Aug. 18 and 19 along parts of Suffolk County’s North Shore.

By law, local governments have 30 days from the date of a disaster to submit information to FEMA in order to obtain a Major Disaster Declaration or other assistance and resources as needed, county officials said.

Suffolk County officials as well as those in effected North Shore towns and villages have said damage will likely far exceed the FEMA threshold and could eventually top $100 million by the time final applications for aid are submitted.

Brookhaven said last week damage to town roadways alone had hit $16.5 million.

Among the most severely damaged areas were in Saint James and Commack after dams broke, including at Mill Pond in Stony Brook and at Stump Pond at Blydenburgh County Park.

Smithtown sustained at least $7 million in damage at parks such as at Paul T. Given Park, which is known for its kayak and canoe launch. The park suffered the worst flooding in the town after water crested a dam and flowed into the Nissequogue River, Garguilo said.

Other parks damaged by floodwaters included Veteran’s Memorial Park in Saint James, Gibbs Pond Park in Nesconset, Hoyt Farm in Commack and Whitman Hollow Park in Smithtown. Bulkheading also failed at Landing Avenue Park.

Smithtown officials have said floodwaters also damaged the elevator at town hall and flooded the senior center.

The Smithtown Highway Department is using cyberoptic cameras to run through drainage systems to determine if they could fail or if pipes are secure. An additional 600 feet of pipe failed on Old Northport Road, which partially collapsed during the storms, Highway Superintendent Robert Murphy said.

The town’s damage estimate did not include flooding at Blydenburgh or the Smithtown library, which severely flooded with 10 feet of water. The library is under its own government entity and officials were looking to preserve historic documents held there from the 1600s.

"We’re getting a lot of calls from residents asking where to go for help," Garguilo said. "Our fire marshal is going to flooded homes to determine if there’s a source of the water and if it’s due to failing drainage. If we get another event, we want to prevent more damage or see if we can fix it so it doesn’t happen again."

The state Department of Financial Services has been deployed to communities to help residents and businesses with insurance, county officials said.

After contacting insurance companies, residents can also seek help with for policy coverage for losses and ask how to document losses by calling the Department's Disaster Hotline at 800-339-1759.