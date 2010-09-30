Scattered outages, road closures from storm

A tree down in Massapequa Park, another in Greenlawn.

About 1,100 power outages.

Road closures, dozens of minor car accidents.

Police in Nassau and Suffolk said all are the result of a driving rainstorm and strong, gusting winds that have besieged Long Island for most of the morning Thursday and threaten to continue into Friday morning.

The Long Island Power Authority reported about 1,100 customers without power as of 1 p.m. Thursday - about 900 in Nassau.

Suffolk police said a traffic light went out at the intersection of Route 25 and County Road 83 in Selden.

An electrical wire was knocked down in Northport and a tree was downed on Cuba Hill Road south of Clay Pitts Road in Greenlawn.

Predicted rain totals, in inches, for the Sept. 30- October 2 2010 rain storm. Credit: National Weather Service

In Nassau, the state Department of Transportation said a downed tree limb closed a lane on eastbound Route 25A from Glen Cove Road to Walnut Street in Greenvale for several hours before being resolved at 12:36 p.m. In Massapequa Park, a tree fell on Park Boulevard near St. Regis Place.

Police said dozens of minor accidents were attributed to the bad weather and conditions, including minor road flooding in some areas.

That weather eased up in the late morning, when the rain stopped. However, the National Weather Service said more rain is on the way Thursday evening and Friday.