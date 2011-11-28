Shooting sparks call for more cop patrols

Huntington Station residents and elected officials are demanding more police patrols after the latest shooting, which injured three men on what had been a quiet Sunday afternoon.

"We don't see the police around here as much as we'd like or need," 60-year resident Theresa Fusaro said Monday. "We'd all feel a little better if they patrolled the area more."

But police said they already have a heavy presence, including officers from the gang, crime and community policing units; foot patrols, and additional double units on weekends.

"We're putting a lot of police resources in the Huntington Station area," said Insp. Edward Brady, commander of the Second Precinct in Huntington. "We're going to continue to work this problem to make the area safe for law-abiding citizens."

Brady said violent crime is down in Huntington Station 22.9 percent through the first 10 months of 2011 versus 2010.

"The stats are what they are," Brady said. "We're not altering or deflating them."

The shooting, which police say is gang-related, occurred about 3:15 p.m. in the parking lot of the Lincoln Farm Apartments, 123 First Ave. Between eight and 10 men surrounded a white Jeep Grand Cherokee and fired into the vehicle, hitting Darius Howard, 16, Devon White, 18, and Philip Perez, 22.

They were treated at Huntington Hospital, police said. There have been no arrests.

Democrat Legis. Lou D'Amaro, whose district includes Huntington Station, said the situation is unacceptable and more police are needed.

"More uniformed officers" are needed, he said. "And we have to double our operations on undercover operations; the most effective way to fight gangs is to get the undercover operations going so you can stop any problems before they occur."

Town Supervisor Frank Petrone agreed, saying he wants police to "review the implementation of their gang task force and eradicate this."

Huntington School Board member John Paci, who has questioned the veracity of police crime statistics, said he hoped the recently installed ShotSpotter gunfire technology would help to provide more accurate information.

"We continue to have these violent acts with guns," Paci said. "Stopping it needs to be a priority for our town and county. "