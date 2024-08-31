Long IslandSuffolk

Romeo Campbell held in shooting death of Joshua Jasmin in Brentwood; fatality captured on video

Romeo Campbell, 23, right, and his attorney, George Duncan, at...

Romeo Campbell, 23, right, and his attorney, George Duncan, at the arraignment on second-degree murder charges in First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday. Credit: Tom Lambui

By Joseph Ostapiukjoseph.ostapiuk@newsday.com@OstapiukJ

The 23-year-old man charged with fatally shooting a North Babylon man fired twice with a shotgun in view of cameras that captured the killing in Brentwood, authorities said on Saturday.

Suffolk County authorities allege Romeo Campbell, of Brentwood, shot Joshua Jasmin, 30, in the torso around 6 p.m. on Friday outside Campbell’s Charter Oaks Avenue home before shouting an obscenity at the victim.

Jasmin was taken to South Shore University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Campbell pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder during his arraignment Saturday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Suffolk Assistant District Attorney Eric Aboulafia said police officers canvassing the area saw a shotgun inside the home through a mesh curtain before finding Campbell nearby.

Aboulafia said Campbell admitted the shooting, adding that video and audio evidence captured the killing. Suffolk police earlier said that Campbell knew the victim.

Campbell's attorney, George Duncan, said a witness saw the victim "acting aggressively" toward Campbell.

Duncan said his client wasn’t given his Miranda rights when he was questioned about the shooting and that police searched the property without a warrant.

He said Campbell has "extremely strong family ties," noting that some of his relatives were present in the courtroom, and that he has no prior convictions. Duncan declined to comment after the arraignment.

District Court Judge F. Scott Carrigan ordered Campbell held without bail.

He is next due in court on Thursday.

With Lorena Mongelli

