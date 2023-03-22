Suffolk kicks off awareness campaign about social host law

Suffolk has launched a campaign to increase awareness of the county’s social host law, which punishes adults who provide alcohol to minors in their home.

The “Just Call” initiative began Monday — the beginning of National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week — with a social media campaign and will continue though prom and graduation season, officials said.

“As we approach warmer weather and party season, it is important to acknowledge underage drinking as a serious concern,” said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. “We all need to take personal responsibility and I can’t reinforce enough that hosts must comply with Suffolk County’s social host law.”

The law, in place since 2007, imposes penalties of up to one year in jail and $1,000 in fines to anyone 18 or older who knowingly allows underage drinking to take place in their home or fails to take corrective action after learning that it is taking place.

“The consequences of underage drinking can be severe,” said Dr. Gregson Pigott, Suffolk County’s health commissioner. “This campaign reminds us of the social host law but more importantly serves to encourage Suffolk county residents to keep our youth safe. The potential consequence of underage drinking is far greater than any fine.”

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Local social service agencies, partnering with the county, will provide pre-prom workshops and distribute palm cards and stickers with the Police Department’s Cancel the Kegs hotline number at 631-852-5347. The state’s underage drinking tip line is 866- 863-3721.