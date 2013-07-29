Suffolk cops seek ID on injured man in Bay Shore crash

Suffolk police are still working to identify a male pedestrian who was critically injured Saturday night when he was hit by a car in Bay Shore.

The man was hit by a 2013 Toyota traveling north on Fifth Avenue, south of Juliet Street at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, according to a police report. The victim was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where he remains in critical condition, police said. The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

Suffolk police described the man as being in his mid-50s, Hispanic, between 5 feet, 7 inches and 5 feet, 9 inches tall, roughly 185 to 200 pounds, and with salt and pepper-colored hair. The man was wearing size 40 regular dark Italine Collezione suit pants with silver pinstripes, a white cloth belt and size 13 Saminto Laurenzini shoes.

Third Squad detectives are asking anyone with information about the man to contact 631-854-8352.