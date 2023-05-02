Federal jury finds Suffolk police liable for $750G for malicious prosecution case, finds 'pattern' of police misconduct

Suffolk County has been found liable for $750,000 in damages for the malicious prosecution of a Deer Park man who was allegedly beaten by police during his 2014 arrest.

A federal judge is now tasked with prescribing a remedy for what the jury found was the county’s pattern of misconduct and failure to supervise and train its officers, which could include federal monitoring and civilian oversight.

Following a trial in federal court in Central Islip, the jury on Monday found the county police department maintained a “custom, pattern, practice or policy” that deprived Michael McDevitt, 61, of his constitutional rights, and that the department failed to supervise and train the officers involved.

The findings come under the Monell doctrine, which says a municipality can be held liable for an officer’s actions that violated the constitutional rights of an individual if it was the result of an official department policy, custom or because the police department was deliberately indifferent to train or supervise the officer. These were the first successful Monell claims for police misconduct in Suffolk County since 1991, according to McDevitt’s attorney, Cory Morris of Dix Hills.

“The second half of the trial is the one that means the most — to try to change the policies that are going on still,” said McDevitt, 61, referring to the successful Monell claims. “People are still getting taken advantage of by the police department. There has to be change, because it’s all still going on behind the scenes. It has to stop. Cover-ups, the beatings, people forced into pleading guilty for stuff they know they’re not guilty on, but just to save the county, to save their face.”

In arguing the Monell claim, Morris cited the conviction of former Suffolk Police Chief James Burke, who was sentenced in 2016 to serve 46 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice and depriving a person of civil rights for beating Christopher Loeb of Smithtown. Loeb, then a heroin addict, broke into Burke’s department-issued SUV and stole a duffel bag containing sex toys and police union cards.

“Former Chief of Police Burke … was responsible for creating and maintaining a policy where excessive force was employed, tolerated, and endorsed and for which certain Suffolk County Police Officers who used excessive force were neither investigated, reprimanded, subject to retraining or faced any repercussions for their unconstitutional violations of civil rights,” Morris wrote in court papers.

The jury rejected McDevitt’s claims of false arrest and excessive force.

The Suffolk police department declined to comment Tuesday. The county is expected to appeal.

Marykate Guilfoyle, a spokeswoman for Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, said in an email: “As this litigation is still pending, we are unable to comment.”

McDevitt, a construction worker whose father was an NYPD officer who died in the line of duty, filed suit in 2016 against the county, its police department and several police officers including Glenn Tarquinio alleging the officer beat and dragged him at a home in Holbrook.

Suffolk County Police Officer Glenn Tarquinio, a defendant in a federal civil lawsuit that ended with the jury awarding the plaintiff $750,000. Credit: Law offices of Cory H. Morris

McDevitt alleged he was helping his son’s girlfriend during a landlord-tenant dispute when police arrived and Tarquinio, who has since retired, repeatedly punched him and held him at gunpoint. McDevitt was initially arrested and charged with the felony assault of a police officer, but the charges were dropped, according to Morris. The lawsuit also alleged that Tarquinio and his fellow officers were exonerated by the department’s Internal Affairs Unit.

Morris said he’s recommended that the judge appoint a federal monitor to remedy the department’s practices and “as a good start,” the department adopt the People’s Plan, an activist-created police reform proposal that includes the creation of a civil review board to independently investigate police misconduct claims in the Nassau and Suffolk police departments.

“It’s very, very difficult to prove, but we did it,” said Morris, of the Monell claims. “Tarquinio did this, just like James Burke did this. It was a policy. No, they didn’t publish it in the news; this is how they beat them up. It was ratified by the chief policymaker. The chief policymaker ratified that use of force and misconduct to cover up crimes. What was read to the jury — Burke’s allocution — and entered into evidence, he admitted that he not only used excessive force but he orchestrated the cover-up.”

Earlier this year, the county reached a settlement with Manhattan-based civil rights organization LatinoJustice over allegations of widespread discrimination against Latinos, which had also resulted in the U.S. Department of Justice monitoring of the police department under a consent decree since 2014.

“There has to be change,” said Morris. “No one is overseeing the police. When they do something wrong, who’s to reprimand them?”

Morris decried the several years it took for the case to make it to trial, saying the lengthy timeline negatively impacted his ability to call certain witnesses.

Legis. Robert Trotta (R- Fort Salonga) was also subpoenaed, but was not permitted to testify after the county objected. He said he would have “painted a picture of widespread corruption” if he had taken the stand.

“Ninety-nine percent of all the cops are good, hardworking cops,” Trotta said. “It’s unfortunate that a small percentage and a corrupt hierarchy has given the Suffolk County Police Department a bad name. I wouldn’t be surprised if the judge takes action.”

Morris said he also sued the police department in state court to gain access to the officers’ police misconduct files, but was denied, despite the state legislature’s repeal of Civil Rights Law 50-a, which concealed the records from public view.

“It’s no longer the lawmakers; they repealed the law; they’ve acted,” said Morris. “Why do we still not have the police misconduct records? How can this be possible?

Newsday and the New York Civil Liberties Union has also filed suit against police departments on Long Island in an attempt to gain access to police misconduct records.