Harrison: Two Suffolk officers stabbed, suspect shot dead in Medford confrontation

This story was reported by John Asbury , Matthew Chayes , Michael O'Keeffe and Joe Werkmeister . It was written by Chayes and O'Keeffe.

A man was shot dead by Suffolk police in Medford early Wednesday evening after he stabbed two officers who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to Commissioner Rodney Harrison.

The officers had responded to a 911 call about the man, who was reportedly being menacing with a fire extinguisher. When the officers arrived, the man pulled out a Rambo-style knife and stabbed one officer, Harrison said. The other officer was then stabbed, Harrison said. One, and possibly both, officers fired their guns, according to Suffolk Police Chief of Detectives John Rowan.

The injuries sustained by the officers were non-life-threatening, Harrison said. One officer was undergoing surgery at Stony Brook University Hospital Wednesday evening and was in stable condition, Harrison said.

A third officer was also transported for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to a police news release. The shooting is under investigation, police said.

The officers are in critical but stable condition, according to the president of their labor union, Noel DiGerolamo of the Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association.

“We ask that all Long Islanders keep our Officers in their thoughts and prayers, and God willing, they will make a full recovery from the horrific incident that took place earlier today,” DiGerolamo said in a statement.

Neither the officers' nor the man's names were disclosed.

The 911 call had been placed by a case worker who went to check on two residents of an apartment on Birchwood Road, one of whom was acting violently toward the other, according to Rowan. There was a confrontation, at about 5 p.m., between the violent man and the officers. Rowan said that after the stabbing, one or both of the officers fired and struck and killed the man with the knife.

Gloria Santos, who lives with her son and granddaughter in the Blue Ridge complex, said she was in shock.

She was at home Wednesday evening and saw flashing lights and went outside to see what was happening.

Check back for updates on this developing story.